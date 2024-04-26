NFL Draft Betting: What Will Mr. Irrelevant's Position Be?

The last pick in the NFL Draft has been nicknamed "Mr. Irrelevant" for years now. That's not to say that these players are always useless in the NFL. Famously, Brock Purdy went from being Mr. Irrelevant to starting playoff games in the same season.

We're a bit too far out to pinpoint exactly who Mr. Irrelevant will be. However, we can do our best to speculate on what position the player will be.

Currently, the New York Jets have the last pick in the draft. This pick could easily be moved, so the market is still wide open. So what position should we expect the Jets, or whoever ends up with this pick, to select?

Of course, there are odds for Mr. Irrelevant listed in the NFL Draft odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a closer look at them.

Position Odds Defensive Line/Edge +360 Offensive Line +500 Cornerback +550 Wide Receiver +550 Quarterback +650

The Jets have had some success finding defensive linemen, and the Jets are fairly well-stocked at this position.

Bryce Huff was lost in free agency, but the Jets added Haason Reddick to fill his stead. They also added Javon Kinlaw, and have Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Meyers still on their roster.

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams used the Mr. Irrelevant pick on Desjuan Johnson, a defensive end. That was the first player at this position to be selected with the last pick since 2011.

With this being the shortest odds, I would probably steer clear of betting it. It doesn't feel like anything is specifically jumping out as a reason for this position to be selected and could be more viable if the pick is traded.

Offensive line was a big area of concern for the Jets headed into the offseason. They brought in Tyron Smith in free agency and also traded for Morgan Moses.

Then in the first round, they selected offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. The obvious goal is to keep Aaron Rodgers healthy after his season-ending injury.

There isn't a long history of offensive linemen being selected with the Mr. Irrelevant pick. In fact, there hasn't been an OL selected with the last pick since 1992.

We saw nine offensive linemen get drafted in the first round this year, and the common thought was that the reason was because the class was a bit top-heavy. That would probably make me lean away from betting on OL being the pick, too.

This is a position where the Jets could actually use some depth. Outside of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, there aren't really any cornerbacks they can feel confident putting on the field.

The Jets only have six cornerbacks on the roster currently. That's probably not enough for training camp, so they likely will try to add one in the draft.

A cornerback hasn't been Mr. Irrelevant since 2016, and that was the only time since 2007. There isn't an extensive history of this pick being a CB, but it could be this year.

If you look at the Jets roster, wide receiver is not a particular strength after Garrett Wilson. They added Mike Williams, but he's coming off of a torn ACL.

They don't have much to write home about behind that. They have three undrafted free agent wide receivers on their roster that they've signed over the past two years. With Mr. Irrelevant essentially being a first choice of UDFAs, they could address the position here.

The last WR to be Mr. Irrelevant was Trey Quinn to the Washington Commanders in 2018. Quinn actually got some decent run in his first two seasons in the league.

The influx of wide receiver talent into the league also makes it viable to find someone who can make his way into the league -- even with the last pick. +550 is a nice payoff if the Jets do decide to take one here.

Like cornerback and receiver, the Jets could use some depth at this position.

Currently, Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor are the only quarterbacks on the roster. Rodgers obviously had a season-ending injury last season and is 40 years old. Taylor is 34 and has an extensive concussion history.

Two of the more well-known recent Mr. Irrelevants were quarterbacks. The most obvious one being Brock Purdy, who is now a legitimate NFL starting QB. Chad Kelly was also a QB that was notable. That wasn't just from being Jim Kelly's nephew; he also had some talent that evaluators liked.

In PFF's seven-round mock draft, they had New York selecting QB Jason Bean from the Kansas Jayhawks in this spot.

With the odds of +650, I like taking a shot on QB being the position -- especially if the Jets keep the pick.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets when you place your first bet of at least $5 —win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.