FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Divisional Round Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

Divisional Round Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

And we're on to the Divisional Round -- almost. There's one more Wild Card game left, but after tonight's Houston Texans-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup, we'll be down to eight teams.

Here are the Wild Card matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for each game.

Divisional Round Betting Odds

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Buffalo Bills
@
Denver Broncos
Jan 17 9:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

San Francisco 49ers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Jan 18 1:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Rams
@
Chicago Bears
Jan 18 6:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Pittsburgh Steelers/Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
New England Patriots
Jan 19 12:01am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Houston Texans
@
New England Patriots
Jan 19 12:01am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup