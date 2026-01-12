Divisional Round Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game
And we're on to the Divisional Round -- almost. There's one more Wild Card game left, but after tonight's Houston Texans-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup, we'll be down to eight teams.
Here are the Wild Card matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for each game.
Divisional Round Betting Odds
Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Pittsburgh Steelers/Houston Texans at New England Patriots
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.