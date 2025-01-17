FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Divisional Round

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Divisional Round

The Divisional NFL Playoffs lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.

There is NFL action this weekend, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.

Chiefs vs. Texans

The Houston Texans (10-7) and Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) take the field in the AFC Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

  • Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Projected Favorite: Chiefs (61.04% win probability)
  • Spread: Kansas City (-8.5)
  • Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC/ESPN

Lions vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders (12-5) hit the road in a playoff matchup against the Detroit Lions (15-2) at Ford Field in the NFC Divisional round on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

  • Matchup: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
  • Projected Favorite: Lions (68.45% win probability)
  • Spread: Detroit (-8.5)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

