NFL DFS First Look: Initial Observations for the Week 8 Main Slate

Last week's FanDuel NFL DFS main slate is barely in the rearview mirror, but it's never too early to look ahead to the next main slate.

With that in mind, let's peek ahead to this coming Sunday's main slate and see what early-week observations stand out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL DFS First Look at the Week 8 Main Slate Salaries

The Bears Have Enticing Salaries (And Will Likely Be Popular)

Although Jayden Daniels is dealing with a rib injury and his status for Week 8 is unknown, the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders figures to be an interesting game to target in DFS. While we'll have to wait and see if Daniels is active, the salaries for the players on the Bears are enticing, which will likely make them popular in a favorable matchup.

Before Chicago's bye week in Week 7, rookie Caleb Williams was seemingly getting more comfortable, registering 22-plus FanDuel (FD) points in three of his last four starts. Nevertheless, he carries a modest $7,400 salary in Week 8 against a Commanders team that is still allowing the third-most passing FD points per drop back (0.55), via NextGenStats, despite excelling versus the Carolina Panthers this week.

At the RB position, D'Andre Swift has bounced back with 19-plus FD points in each of his last three appearances while posting the highest snap rate (67.4%), route rate (55.8%), and scrimmage yards per game (134.7) among Chicago's backs during that span. Swift possesses a $6,500 salary ahead of a meeting with Washington's mediocre run defense.

As for the pass-catchers, D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet all have salaries of $6,600 or lower in Week 8. Moore comes in with the highest salary at $6,600 while Kmet appears to be a viable salary-saving option at TE at $5,400 after he logged a season-high 21.5 FD points back in Week 6.

Breece Hall/Kenneth Walker Have the 12th- and 13th-Highest Salaries at RB

Upon first glance, it could be somewhat difficult limiting my player pool at the RB position this week. Part of the reason why is because both Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III have sub-$8,000 salaries on FanDuel in Week 8.

After some concerning outputs from Hall in Weeks 4 and 5, the dynamic back for the New York Jets has gotten elite usage in the last two games, which coincides with the Jets' coaching change. Across the last two weeks of action, Hall is registering a fantastic 84.2% snap rate, 70.5% route rate, 30.0 adjusted opportunities per game (carries plus 2x targets), and 155.0 scrimmage yards per game.

Meanwhile, Walker has had a stellar role for the Seattle Seahawks this season despite missing two games, notching a 62.2% snap rate, 48.9% route rate, 23.4 adjusted opportunities per game, and 92.6 scrimmage yards per game. Even with Zach Charbonnet also getting touches, Walker's 81.8% red-zone rushing share and 13.5% target share has helped him overcome the shared backfield workload.

With Hall and Walker both having notable roles in their respective offenses, it's peculiar to see them at the 12th- and 13th-highest salaries at RBs on the main slate in Week 8.

The Dolphins' Salaries Are Worth Using If Tua Plays

It has been rough watching the offense of the Miami Dolphins sans Tua Tagovailoa, but there's a chance he makes his return in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. If Tagovailoa practices with no limitations and is active this coming week, I will want exposure to Miami's skill players at their current salaries.

For starters, De'Von Achane is only $6,800 despite handling a 57.4% snap rate, 56.3% route rate, and 21 adjusted opportunities in Week 7. Although Achane is producing a forgettable -1.02 rushing yards over expected per attempt and a 35.2% rushing success rate in 2024, the return of Tua should help his numbers improve moving forward.

The most notable salaries come at WR with Tyreek Hill sitting at $7,600 and Jaylen Waddle getting a $5,900 salary in Week 8. Hill is always capable of having a slate-breaking performance with Tua under center, and Waddle has shown he can be extremely productive in Mike McDaniel's scheme as the No. 2 option alongside Hill.

Assuming Tagovailoa is starting under center on Sunday, this will likely be the last week we can get the Dolphins at these salaries.

Javonte Williams Could Be the Most Popular Salary-Saving Option at RB

Things will inevitably change throughout the week, but Javonte Williams is shaping up to be a popular salary-saving option at RB ahead of a home showdown against the Panthers. Much was made about the rushing attack -- or lack thereof -- for the Denver Broncos entering Week 7, only for Williams to churn out his best performance of the season, finishing with 111 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs on 17 touches.

Despite there being murmurs of Williams potentially ceding touches to the other backs on the roster, he led Denver's RBs in snap rate (62.3%), route rate (38.2%), and red-zone rushing share (80.0%). Facing the lackluster run defense of the New Orleans Saints undoubtedly aided Williams' success in Week 7, and taking on the Panthers in Week 8 should help him build upon that performance.

With it being tougher to find value at RB as the season progresses, Williams is only $6,000 on the main slate this week. That gives him a lower salary than players like Alexander Mattison ($6,100), Braelon Allen ($6,100), and Tyjae Spears ($6,200).

Given how Williams performed last week and his matchup this week, it's easy to imagine a scenario where he is one of the highest-rostered RBs in Week 8.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.