NFL

NFL 2024-25 Holiday Schedule (Games on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and More)

Gabby Robles
For many football fans, no fall or winter holiday is complete without a NFL game playing on the television. As is tradition, there are quite a few marquee matchups to watch during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holidays during the 2024-25 NFL season.

Here are the games that'll be played on these days, along with when and where to watch.

2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Schedule

Eastern Time zone is used throughout.

Here are the NFL games being played on Thanksgiving this year:

There will also be one game played on Black Friday:

2024 NFL Christmas Day Game Schedule

Here are the NFL games being played on Christmas this year:

There will also be one game played the day after Christmas:

Other Scheduled Holiday Games

Here are the two other games being played on national holidays:

Indigenous Peoples Day, October 14th

Veterans Day, November 11th

