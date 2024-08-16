NFL 2024-25 Holiday Schedule (Games on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and More)
For many football fans, no fall or winter holiday is complete without a NFL game playing on the television. As is tradition, there are quite a few marquee matchups to watch during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holidays during the 2024-25 NFL season.
Here are the games that'll be played on these days, along with when and where to watch.
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Schedule
Eastern Time zone is used throughout.
Here are the NFL games being played on Thanksgiving this year:
- Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions at 12:30 pm on CBS
- New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 pm on FOX
- Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 pm on NBC
There will also be one game played on Black Friday:
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 3:00 pm on Prime
2024 NFL Christmas Day Game Schedule
Here are the NFL games being played on Christmas this year:
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 pm on Netflix
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans at 4:30 pm on Netflix
There will also be one game played the day after Christmas:
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears at 8:15 pm on Prime
Other Scheduled Holiday Games
Here are the two other games being played on national holidays:
Indigenous Peoples Day, October 14th
- New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills at 8:15pm on ESPN
Veterans Day, November 11th
- Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Rams at 8:15pm on ESPN
