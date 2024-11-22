New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 10/6/24 Miami Dolphins 15 @ New England Patriots 10 10/29/23 New England Patriots 17 @ Miami Dolphins 31 9/17/23 Miami Dolphins 24 @ New England Patriots 17 1/1/23 Miami Dolphins 21 @ New England Patriots 23 9/11/22 New England Patriots 7 @ Miami Dolphins 20 1/9/22 New England Patriots 24 @ Miami Dolphins 33 9/12/21 Miami Dolphins 17 @ New England Patriots 16 View Full Table ChevronDown

Patriots vs. Dolphins Rivalry

First meeting : The Patriots and Dolphins first faced each other on November 27th, 1966. The Patriots won 20-14.

: The Patriots and Dolphins first faced each other on November 27th, 1966. The Patriots won 20-14. AFC East rivals : Both teams are part of the AFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which adds to the rivalry's intensity.

: Both teams are part of the AFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which adds to the rivalry's intensity. All-time series : As of 2023, the Patriots and Dolphins have played over 100 games against each other, with the Patriots holding a significant advantage in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Patriots and Dolphins have played over 100 games against each other, with the Patriots holding a significant advantage in the all-time series. Notable players : The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Dan Marino for the Dolphins and Tom Brady for the Patriots.

: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Dan Marino for the Dolphins and Tom Brady for the Patriots. Historic games : One of the most memorable games in the rivalry occurred on December 20th, 2004, when the Dolphins stunned the Patriots with a 29-28 victory after a last-second touchdown pass from A.J. Feeley.

: One of the most memorable games in the rivalry occurred on December 20th, 2004, when the Dolphins stunned the Patriots with a 29-28 victory after a last-second touchdown pass from A.J. Feeley. The "Snowplow Game" : In a controversial 1982 game, known as the "Snowplow Game," the Patriots defeated the Dolphins 3-0 in a snowstorm, aided by a snowplow that cleared a path for a field goal attempt.

: In a controversial 1982 game, known as the "Snowplow Game," the Patriots defeated the Dolphins 3-0 in a snowstorm, aided by a snowplow that cleared a path for a field goal attempt. Dolphins' dominance in the 1970s : The Dolphins had a dominant period in the 1970s, winning two Super Bowls and regularly competing with the Patriots for AFC supremacy.

: The Dolphins had a dominant period in the 1970s, winning two Super Bowls and regularly competing with the Patriots for AFC supremacy. Recent competitiveness : The rivalry has seen some competitive matchups in recent years, particularly when the Dolphins have fielded strong teams to challenge the Patriots.

: The rivalry has seen some competitive matchups in recent years, particularly when the Dolphins have fielded strong teams to challenge the Patriots. Home-field advantage : The Dolphins have historically had success against the Patriots at home, particularly in early-season matchups, often taking advantage of the warm weather in Miami.

: The Dolphins have historically had success against the Patriots at home, particularly in early-season matchups, often taking advantage of the warm weather in Miami. Rivalry significance: The rivalry is significant not only for the teams involved but also for its impact on the AFC East standings, making each matchup crucial in the pursuit of playoff berths.

The Patriots-Dolphins rivalry is characterized by its historical significance, memorable moments, and intense competition, making it one of the notable rivalries in the NFL.

