New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
10/6/24Miami Dolphins15@New England Patriots10
10/29/23New England Patriots17@Miami Dolphins31
9/17/23Miami Dolphins24@New England Patriots17
1/1/23Miami Dolphins21@New England Patriots23
9/11/22New England Patriots7@Miami Dolphins20
1/9/22New England Patriots24@Miami Dolphins33
9/12/21Miami Dolphins17@New England Patriots16

Patriots vs. Dolphins Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Patriots and Dolphins first faced each other on November 27th, 1966. The Patriots won 20-14.
  • AFC East rivals: Both teams are part of the AFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which adds to the rivalry's intensity.
  • All-time series: As of 2023, the Patriots and Dolphins have played over 100 games against each other, with the Patriots holding a significant advantage in the all-time series.
  • Notable players: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Dan Marino for the Dolphins and Tom Brady for the Patriots.
  • Historic games: One of the most memorable games in the rivalry occurred on December 20th, 2004, when the Dolphins stunned the Patriots with a 29-28 victory after a last-second touchdown pass from A.J. Feeley.
  • The "Snowplow Game": In a controversial 1982 game, known as the "Snowplow Game," the Patriots defeated the Dolphins 3-0 in a snowstorm, aided by a snowplow that cleared a path for a field goal attempt.
  • Dolphins' dominance in the 1970s: The Dolphins had a dominant period in the 1970s, winning two Super Bowls and regularly competing with the Patriots for AFC supremacy.
  • Recent competitiveness: The rivalry has seen some competitive matchups in recent years, particularly when the Dolphins have fielded strong teams to challenge the Patriots.
  • Home-field advantage: The Dolphins have historically had success against the Patriots at home, particularly in early-season matchups, often taking advantage of the warm weather in Miami.
  • Rivalry significance: The rivalry is significant not only for the teams involved but also for its impact on the AFC East standings, making each matchup crucial in the pursuit of playoff berths.

The Patriots-Dolphins rivalry is characterized by its historical significance, memorable moments, and intense competition, making it one of the notable rivalries in the NFL.

