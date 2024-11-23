New England Patriots Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

At +100000, the New England Patriots are No. 24 in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl currently.

Before you place your bet on this season at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the New England Patriots futures insights you need to know.

Patriots Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000)

+100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000 (Bet $100 to win $30,000)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Stats Insights

The Patriots rank second-worst in total offense (281.1 yards per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 20th with 345.2 yards allowed per contest.

The Patriots have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking second-worst with 16.5 points per game. On defense, they are ranked 18th in the NFL (22.5 points allowed per game).

New England has been a bottom-five pass offense this year, ranking worst with 165.9 passing yards per contest. The defense is ranked 20th in the NFL (216.8 passing yards allowed per game).

From an offensive standpoint, the Patriots rank 21st in the NFL with 115.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in rushing yards allowed per contest (128.4).

New England is putting up a 35.3% third-down conversion rate on offense this year (26th in NFL), and is giving up a 40.3% third-down conversion rate (19th) on the other side of the ball.

The Patriots have been a bottom-five offense in terms of yards per play this year, ranking third-worst with 4.9 yards per play. Defensively, they rank 20th in the NFL (5.8 yards per play allowed).

New England has forced eight total turnovers (26th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 14 times (20th in NFL) for -6a turnover margin of -6, 25th-ranked in the NFL.

Patriots Betting Insights

Bookmakers rate the Patriots higher (24th in the league) than the computer rankings do (25th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Patriots have experienced the ninth-biggest change this season, falling from +30000 at the beginning to +100000.

The implied probability of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, based on their +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

Patriots Leaders

Drake Maye has 1,236 yards passing for New England, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 260 rushing yards (37.1 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Rhamondre Stevenson has 585 rushing yards on 154 carries with six touchdowns.

Hunter Henry's 491 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 66 times and has collected 46 catches and one touchdown.

Demario Douglas has caught 43 passes for 415 yards (41.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Keion White leads the team with 5.0 sacks, and also has 7.0 TFL and 44 tackles.

White has a "questionable" tag for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins.

Christian Gonzalez has a team-high one interception to go along with 46 tackles and six passes defended.

Gonzalez has a "questionable" tag for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins.

Bet on New England Patriots on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl