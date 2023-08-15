New England Patriots Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs
Odds updated as of 11:38 AM
In terms of odds to win the Super Bowl (+18000), the New England Patriots are 25th in the league right now. The Patriots' moneyline odds to advance to the postseason are +880.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's New England Patriots futures odds.
Patriots Postseason Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +18000 (Bet $100 to win $18,000)
- Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000)
- Odds to Make the Playoffs: +880 (Bet $100 to win $880)
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +4100 (Bet $100 to win $4,100)
Patriots Stats Insights
- The Patriots are averaging 287.4 yards per game on offense (26th in ), and they rank ninth on the other side of the ball with 298.4 yards allowed per game.
- While the Patriots' defense ranks 25th with 26.2 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking worst (11.0 points per game).
- New England ranks 17th in pass offense (203.6 passing yards per game) and seventh in pass defense (190.4 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Patriots are putting up 83.8 rushing yards per game on offense this year (26th in ), and they are giving up 108.0 rushing yards per game (16th) on defense.
- While New England's third-down defense ranks sixth with a 34.3% third-down percentage allowed per game, the offense has been worse, ranking fifth-worst with a 32.9% third-down conversion rate.
- While the Patriots rank third-worst in the in yards per play at 4.6, it's been a different story on defense, as they rank fifth-best (4.9 yards per play allowed).
- New England has forced two total turnovers (32nd in ) this season and have turned it over 10 times (27th in ) to register a turnover margin of -8, the second-worst in the league.
Patriots Betting Insights
- Oddsmakers rate the Patriots much higher (25th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (31st).
- Bookmakers have moved the Patriots' Super Bowl odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +18000. Among all teams in the league, that is the sixth-biggest change.
- With odds of +18000, the Patriots have been given a 0.6% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
- The Patriots' chances of making the playoffs, based on their odds, are 10.2%.
Patriots Leaders
- Mac Jones has thrown for 1,008 yards (201.6 ypg) to lead New England, completing 62.5% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 60 rushing yards on 15 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Rhamondre Stevenson, has carried the ball 68 times for 188 yards (37.6 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 12 passes for 87 yards.
- Kendrick Bourne's 218 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has totaled 18 catches and two touchdowns.
- Hunter Henry has caught 17 passes for 176 yards (35.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Matthew Judon paces the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Judon has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.
- J.C. Jackson has a team-leading one interception to go along with four tackles and three passes defended.
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- San Francisco 49ers (+490)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+500)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+650)
- Buffalo Bills (+1000)
- Miami Dolphins (+1000)
- Dallas Cowboys (+1100)
- Baltimore Ravens (+1400)
- Detroit Lions (+1900)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+2300)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+2400)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+2900)
- Cleveland Browns (+3200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+3800)
- New Orleans Saints (+4300)
- Minnesota Vikings (+6000)
- Green Bay Packers (+6000)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+6500)
- Tennessee Titans (+7000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+7500)
- Los Angeles Rams (+9500)
- New York Jets (+12000)
- Indianapolis Colts (+12000)
- Washington Commanders (+16000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+18000)
- New England Patriots (+18000)
- Houston Texans (+19000)
- Denver Broncos (+40000)
- Chicago Bears (+55000)
- Arizona Cardinals (+60000)
- New York Giants (+70000)
- Carolina Panthers (+100000)