New England Patriots Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

In terms of odds to win the Super Bowl (+18000), the New England Patriots are 25th in the league right now. The Patriots' moneyline odds to advance to the postseason are +880.

Patriots Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +18000 (Bet $100 to win $18,000)

+18000 (Bet $100 to win $18,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000)

+6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +880 (Bet $100 to win $880)

+880 (Bet $100 to win $880) Odds to Win the AFC East: +4100 (Bet $100 to win $4,100)

Patriots Stats Insights

The Patriots are averaging 287.4 yards per game on offense (26th in ), and they rank ninth on the other side of the ball with 298.4 yards allowed per game.

While the Patriots' defense ranks 25th with 26.2 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking worst (11.0 points per game).

New England ranks 17th in pass offense (203.6 passing yards per game) and seventh in pass defense (190.4 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Patriots are putting up 83.8 rushing yards per game on offense this year (26th in ), and they are giving up 108.0 rushing yards per game (16th) on defense.

While New England's third-down defense ranks sixth with a 34.3% third-down percentage allowed per game, the offense has been worse, ranking fifth-worst with a 32.9% third-down conversion rate.

While the Patriots rank third-worst in the in yards per play at 4.6, it's been a different story on defense, as they rank fifth-best (4.9 yards per play allowed).

New England has forced two total turnovers (32nd in ) this season and have turned it over 10 times (27th in ) to register a turnover margin of -8, the second-worst in the league.

Patriots Betting Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Patriots much higher (25th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (31st).

Bookmakers have moved the Patriots' Super Bowl odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +18000. Among all teams in the league, that is the sixth-biggest change.

With odds of +18000, the Patriots have been given a 0.6% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Patriots' chances of making the playoffs, based on their odds, are 10.2%.

Patriots Leaders

Mac Jones has thrown for 1,008 yards (201.6 ypg) to lead New England, completing 62.5% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 60 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The team's top rusher, Rhamondre Stevenson, has carried the ball 68 times for 188 yards (37.6 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 12 passes for 87 yards.

Kendrick Bourne's 218 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has totaled 18 catches and two touchdowns.

Hunter Henry has caught 17 passes for 176 yards (35.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Matthew Judon paces the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Judon has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.

J.C. Jackson has a team-leading one interception to go along with four tackles and three passes defended.

