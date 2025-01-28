New Casino Games Spotlight: Lock and Pop

Lock and Pop, a new online slot game at FanDuel Casino with 5x3 reels and 20 paylines, takes players to outer space as you have to match three identical symbols on an active payline to win.

The default RTP for this real money slot is 96.09%, which goes down to 95.98 when playing the Buy Feature. Lock and Pop online slot has low-to-medium volatility, and the game lets you bet as little as $0.20 and up to $120.

The game features a Wild Symbol, Prize Symbol, and Lock and Pop Bonus Feature. Read on to figure out how to spin this slot at FanDuel Casino!

How to Play Lock and Pop

NetEnt has made Lock and Pop easy to play, even for beginners. Launching the game displays a yellow and purple design with the title. On the top right of the gaming zone, click the question mark (?). This leads you right into every relevant information about the game.

The square grid has five rows and five reels, but standard symbols are only in the middle three rows. You can lock in some prizes when you get the reels spinning. Start gaming with bets ranging from 0.20 to 120.

You’ll find Prize symbols with varying values throughout the base game, which range from 0.5x to 1000x the bet. Like wilds, they can land anywhere on the reels. However, to win, they must form part of a winning combination.

You can win by matching at least three identical symbols on an active payline. Every winning combination must begin on the first leftmost reel. Wilds can show up anywhere on the game’s reels during the main game and help connect wins.

Lock and Pop Slot Visuals and Sounds

The brightly colored slot machine Lock and Pop has a lot of flair, with purple and yellow being the dominant colors on the grid. Beneath the gaming grid are some celestial shapes in the shape of spheres.

There are two extra rows at the top and bottom of the 5x3 layout. Those are dormant throughout the main game but revive in the bonus. The controls placed beneath the reels allows for easy access. The soundtrack is spot-on with the theme, and the sound effects are equally impressive.

Traditional playing card values are depicted in vibrant vintage images as low-paying symbols. These are red aces, orange kings, purple queens, green jacks, and blue tens. Classic video slot symbols are the ones that pay out the most. These are the diamonds, 7s and bells.

The golden square bearing a “0.5x” multiplier is the Prize Symbol. The wild is the square with a shiny pink circle with the word "WILD" imprinted. The Wild Symbol stands for the other symbols except for the Prize Symbol. The latter also serves as the Scatter Symbol in this game. The vibrant soundtrack and high-quality visuals complement the exhilarating action. As a result, it makes for a chill and immersive ambiance.

Special Features of Lock and Pop

Wild Symbol

Wild symbols appear on the reels at random during the main game. Their role is to stand in for any symbol, except for the Prize Symbol. The wild symbol can award the maximum payout for a winning combination on a payline.

Prize Symbol

In the main game, prize symbols can land on any reel. Values for these can vary from 0.5x to 100z the stake. Six or more Prize Symbols will activate the bonus spins.

Lock and Pop Bonus Feature

The position in the game’s bottom row activates during bonus spins. When at least one reel has Sticky Prize Symbols, it activates a random Lock and Pop Bonus. The standard gaming grid has three rows and five reels. But there are two extra rows on top and beneath it. The Sticky Prize symbols' values are shown in the top row during bonus spins. Then, the Lock and Pop Bonus features are displayed in the last row.

Each reel has its link to the Lock and Pop Bonus effect. When the feature ends, the Sticky Prize symbols are taken off the reels. Then, their values are added to the collection in the top row. Afterwards, the feature position on the game’s bottom row closes. The next spin starts if the Free Spins counter has more spins remaining.

When Lock and Pop Bonus features are activated on consecutive reels in a spin, they play clockwise. The bonus spins will not continue once the features are activated during that spin ends. Each bottom reel per spin can earn one Lock and Pop Bonus feature. The Lock and Pop bonus feature is 10 in number, some of which are:

Retrigger: With the Retrigger feature, you can increase the total count of Free Spins by three.

Adder: When activated, every Sticky Prize symbol on that reel will get an additional 1-2x the bet.

Magnet Feature: Vertically, this duplicates Sticky Prize Symbol values on the adjacent reels. This way, each replicated value is assigned to its reel.

Super Magnet feature: When the Sticky Prize Symbols appear in the same spot on any other reel, the feature will add its values to its reel.

Topper feature: The value of the highest-paying Sticky Prize Symbol on the reels is duplicated.

Blaster feature: Any Sticky Prize Symbols on the Blaster feature's reels will randomly multiply their bet by 1-2x. Next, it will randomly assign this value to three unoccupied reel positions.

Should you play Lock and Pop?

Lock and Pop revives the spirit of old video slots while adding a modern spin. A retro theme that slot players will love characterizes Lock and Pop alongside excellent features. The special feature doesn't activate until the bonus round. Yet, it's still worth it to buy or wait for them to activate.

The maximum payout isn't huge, so you should keep your expectations realistic. Regardless, the 4,046x seems to be a nice fit for its low-to-medium volatility. The vibrant soundtrack and popping colors complement the exhilarating action. Lock and Pop is a rewarding online slot, so give it a shot at FanDuel Casino today.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).