New Casino Games Spotlight: Hop'n'Pop

Hop'n'Pop slot takes you on a trip to a sunny farm in search of juicy prizes. The Hacksaw Gaming online slot real money game is set on a 7x7 cluster pays grid. You can stack up juicy wins up to 12,500 times your wager in this game. Achieving this requires triggering certain features or combinations.

In both the base and bonus games, Hop'n'Pop has a theoretical return to player percentage of 96.2%. Even when using the Bonus Buy function, this stays unchanged.

Among the many lucrative features of the game, the multiplier stands out. You get a 2x roaming multiplier in the base game that can split in half or double in value. Keep reading to find out all about playing Hop'n'Pop at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Hop'n'Pop

The Hop'n'Pop slot machine features a cluster pays game with a 7x7 grid. Most slot enthusiasts will appreciate this setup, in addition to the simple gameplay. To get the best of this game, once you launch it, click on the menu. Then, tap the “Info” and read up on the game’s features, rules, and symbol values.

In the bet display, you can see the current bet level. Using the arrows, you can select your desired betting level. You can bet amounts ranging from 0.20 to 100 on the Hop'n'Pop slot. The next step is to hit the spin symbol to begin playing.

Using the Autoplay feature, it’s possible to enable up to a thousand spins. Autoplay allows you to set a single win and loss limit. Stopping the spins upon a special feature win is also possible using the autoplay feature. When the specified limits are reached, the autoplay feature will eventually stop. To get the fastest game round possible, activate the Turbo Play feature.

To win, line up five or more matching connecting symbols anywhere on the grid. With each win, the winning symbols disappear and are replaced with fresh ones. This will keep happening as long as new wins continue to appear on the reels.

Hop'n'Pop Slot Visuals and Sounds

The cartoonish Hop'n'Pop slot whips you into a charming rural scene. The setting is not your typical rustic farm scene, though. The bright, bold colours give a cartoonish, playful vibe.

A bright sunbeam illuminates the farm's tidy fields. The scene has lush green hills and clear blue skies. There are two wooden barns on either side of the screen. With their white-framed windows and pastel roofs, the barns fit the charming rural setting.

The sound of birdsong and a rooster's crowing fills the air. The upbeat theme goes nicely with the subtle cherry music. Additionally, Hop'n'Pop forms a cluster with fruit and vegetable symbols. Fruits like strawberries, cherries, bananas, and apples are the high-paying symbols. The banana, cherry, and apple pay 0.40x for 5x symbols and 120x for 15+ symbols. For 15 or more, the strawberry pays 160x and 0.80x for 5-of-a-kind.

Meanwhile, the blueberry, carrot, eggplant, and grape are the lower symbols. Their payout ranges from 0.20x for 5x symbols to 40x for 15+ symbols. The yellow apple serves as the game’s wild symbol.

Special Features of Hop'n'Pop

Hacksaw Gaming incorporates a few features in this game, of which the multiplier stands out. Below are a few of the game’s features:

Wild

The wild in this online casino real money game is the yellow apple. You can increase your winning combinations with the help of the Wild Symbol. It can stand in for other symbols in the game. However, the scatter symbol is the only one it can't replace.

Multiplier

You can win more often with the help of the overlaying multiplier in this game. On a winning cluster, a multiplier multiplies your win and then splits it by half or doubles it. There is a 64x maximum for each multiplier. If you get multiple multipliers on the same winning cluster, they will be added together. The winning amount will subsequently be added to the total.

Four multipliers are the maximum you can get. The removal of identical symbols across the grid occurs when a multiplier lands on a winning cluster. When an orange sun appears, the multiplier will double, going from 4x to 64x. Green suns will be divided into an additional multiplier, up to a maximum of four. Sometimes a multiplier lands on a wild symbol in a winning cluster. When this happens, each win in which the wild appears triggers the multiplier once per win.

Cascade

The Cascade feature is activated whenever you make a winning combination. The winning combination's symbols will vanish from the reels. Then, new symbols will descend to fill the spaces. This leads to the creation of fresh winning clusters. When this happens, the Cascade feature will keep dropping new symbols.

Bonus Buy

Players can buy in-game extras to head deeper into the game’s features. The yellow button marked “BUY BONUS” lets you buy access to the bonus round. With a 2x multiplier, the return-to-player percentage is 96.2%. If you purchase two 2x multipliers, the RTP is 96.2%. Buying four 4x multipliers also has a return-to-player percentage of 96.2%.

Is Hop'n'Pop a Good Slot?

With the 12,500x maximum win potential, it is clear that Hacksaw created a game rich with potential. The Hop'n'Pop slot has stunning and cartoonish visuals. You can kick back and enjoy yourself while working the farm thanks to the multipliers.

Since Hop'n'Pop is a high volatility game, some level of risk is involved. However, the payout is worth it, making it a perfect slot for daring players. When compared to the average for video slots, the slot's RTP of 96.20% is quite respectable. If you play slots for real money, spin Hop'n'Pop at FanDuel Casino for an intriguing experience.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).