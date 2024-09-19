New Casino Games Spotlight: Gimme the Honey Megaways

Gimme the Honey Megaways is an amazing online casino slot with a 6 reel grid and a horizontal tracker reel from reels 2 to 5.

The game has many features including its unique Megaways mechanics, and it is very easy to play. Let’s dive in!

How to Play Gimme the Honey Megaways Slot

Before spinning the reels, set your bet anywhere between $0.20 and $20. After that, you can spin the reels. If you are lucky and land 3 of a kind matches, you will get a payout. However, the amount you win depends on the symbols you land. You need to check the paytable to know the value of each symbol.

The game has an RTP of 95.58%. However, this can change if you use the bonus buy feature. It can move the RTP up to 96.40%.

Gimme the Honey Megaways Slot Visuals and Sounds

Gimme the Honey Megaways offers a fresh, buzzing design with a unique 6-reel grid and a horizontal tracker reel on the second reel. Set in a vibrant world of busy bees, tall grass, and blooming flowers, the game’s bright sunshine adds warmth to the visual experience. With its lively setting and innovative layout, this slot is sure to keep things sweet and exciting.

The game features eye-catching symbols that enhance its charm. Low-paying symbols include the standard royals, while higher-paying icons like flowers, a bee smoker, and a jar of honey bring extra appeal. The stunning visuals ensure an enjoyable experience.

Beyond the impressive graphics, the upbeat soundtrack boosts the game’s tempo, perfectly complementing its lively bee theme and adding to the overall excitement.

Special Features of Gimme the Honey Megaways

Cascading Wins

Each time you win, the symbols on the reels will vanish, and create space for new ones. If the grid fills up and creates another win, those symbols will also disappear, allowing fresh ones to drop in. This process continues as long as new winning combinations are formed, all within the same game round.

Mystery Symbol

The Mystery Symbol resembles a piece of honeycomb. This hexagon will show any of the regular-paying symbols, but it won't turn into a Wild Symbol or a Scatter Symbol. All of them that appear during the same spin will reveal the same type of symbol.

Wild Symbol

You can land a Wild on the reels if you're lucky. When you see a bee with a mustache and a crown, it can be used to get a winning combo. The wild can be used as a substitute for other paying symbols to complete a winning match. It shows up on the bottom tracker reel in every spin and can also appear on the other reels during the base game.

Golden Hive Symbol

This symbol can only be found on the bottom reel. When it does, it brings out the Queen Bee Wild to fill up the whole reel above it.

Queen Bee Wild Symbol

It covers an entire reel when it is triggered by a Golden Hive Symbol. This symbol will give a multiplier depending on the size of the reel it covers. If the Queen Bee Wild doesn’t contribute to a win, it stays in place and triggers a respin until you win.

With each respin, the Queen Bee increases the multiplier. She can appear on your screen more than once in the game. If you see a Golden Hive under her, you get a 1x multiplier. The Queen Bee’s multiplier remains active throughout the entire Free Spins feature.

Bonus Buy

You can buy regular Free Spins for 75 times your bet, giving you a spin that guarantees at least 3 Scatter Symbols. For just 150 times your bet, you can get the Super Bonus Buy. It will give you a minimum of 4 Scatter Symbols. Also, it will trigger the Queen Bee on the first spin. Moreover, the Bonus Buy options raises the RTP to 96.40%.

Is Gimme the Honey Megaways a Good Slot?

This game delivers an intriguing and enjoyable experience with its many features. While the RTP is slightly below average, it can be boosted to 96% with the bonus buy, making the game even more rewarding. The slot’s standout aesthetics and high-quality visuals ensure a visually impressive and immersive play. There’s plenty to love about this slot!

