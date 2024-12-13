New Casino Games Spotlight: Fire & Roses Jolly Joker

Introducing the Joker in a festive Christmas scene, Fire and Roses Jolly Joker offers a fun and festive spin on the typical holiday party. This online casino game perfect for the holidays features 5 reels, 3-4-5-4-3 rows, and 720 ways to win big.

Fire & Roses Jolly Joker’s bets range from $0.20 to $50. The slot’s RTP of 96.01% is standard with a 24.74% hit frequency. Fire & Roses Jolly Joker is highly volatile, which is expected with the standard RTP.

The exciting features incorporated by Triple Edge Studios will aid you in your pursuit of landing big jackpots. Wild symbols and a jackpot wheel are among the game's features. To find out how to play the game at Fanduel Casino, you should read on.

How to Play Fire & Roses Jolly Joker

To get started playing this casino game, choose a 0.20-50 betting level. Next, click spin!

The goal of the game is to line up winning combinations of symbols on the reels. At the end of the game, the winning combinations are displayed. The win box shows the amount that you've won. The winning combinations determine the payout you receive. The game is over if no winning combination can be found.

You can set autoplay to play a certain amount of spins without having to play manually. Autoplay will play with the last bet value. So, you'll need to specify a bet amount before you start the session. You can disable autoplay at any time. The outcomes of the spin are unaffected by this. Notably, the autoplay feature will be disabled if any feature is triggered.

Fire & Roses Jolly Joker Slot Visuals and Sounds

The Fire & Roses Jolly Joker slot game brings together the playful allure of the Joker motif with festive holiday vibes for a unique and colorful experience. The design blends classic Christmas elements with fiery twists, creating a striking visual contrast.

On the left side of the screen stands a female Joker dressed in green and red, holding a blazing rose in her hands—a fiery symbol of the game’s theme. Below her, a larger rose burns even brighter as the game progresses, acting as a pot that intensifies with every spin. The reels, set against a bold red background, take center stage on the right.

Adding to the holiday spirit, the Joker dons a Santa-inspired suit, and the soundtrack is infused with upbeat, festive tunes that bring a lively Christmas energy to every spin. The combination of fiery visuals and cheerful music makes this game an engaging and dynamic holiday treat.

At the top of the reels, you'll find a display showcasing the game’s jackpots—fixed rewards that grow in value as specific symbols land on the reels. Fire & Roses Jolly Joker also features a variety of symbols, each offering different payout levels, keeping the gameplay fresh and rewarding with every spin.

The green spade, purple diamond, red heart, and green clover are the lower-paying symbols. Payouts range from 0.16 to 0.24 for landing 5 identical symbols. The bells, gift socks, a gingerbread man, and present payout the most. The payout for landing 5 identical symbols ranges from 0.40x to 1.60x.

The wild symbol is a female Joker wearing a green and red hat and appears on reels 2, 3, and 4. Get 3+ golden rose Jackpot Trigger Symbols to spin the Jackpot Wheel.

Special Features of Fire & Roses Jolly Joker

This online slot for real money has few but interesting features that elevate the gameplay. The unique Fire & Roses Jolly Joker features include the wild and jackpot wheel. Here are the features explained:

Wild Symbol

As mentioned above, the wild is the female joker wearing a Christmas hat. The Wild Symbol can replace any paying symbol in the game. On reels 2, 3, and 4, the Wild can make an appearance. Notably, the wild cannot replace the Jackpot Trigger symbols.

Jackpot Wheel

The Jackpot Wheel in the game is wheel sectioned into coloured segments. A distinct jackpot is linked to each segment. You can win one of five guaranteed jackpots by spinning the Jackpot Wheel. Also, you can trigger the Jackpot Wheel by collecting the Jackpot Trigger symbols.

To win the jackpot, you must gather the Jackpot Trigger symbols during an active game. A Jackpot Trigger Symbol on an active reel multiplies the Jackpot above it by 0.50x. Jackpots reset to its initial value with each win. With fluctuating jackpot values, the odds of spinning the Jackpot Wheel can change.

Each jackpot's initial amount is shown in the Paytable. The five different Jackpots up for grabs whenever the Jackpot Wheel is activated include:

Mini Jackpot: It begins at 5x, going as high as 75x the bet.

Minor Jackpot: It begins at 10x the bet. Then, it goes up to 100x the bet.

Major Jackpot: Starts at 50x and goes up to 250x.

Mega Jackpot: Begins at 200x and goes up to 1000x.

Ultra Jackpot: It begins at 1000x up to 5000x the stake.

Is Fire & Roses Jolly Joker a Good Slot?

Fire & Roses Jolly Joker is an ideal slot if you're in the mood for some holiday-themed slot action. The developer has decked out the Joker in festive holiday garb and adorned the reels with holiday ornaments. Matching symbols on three adjacent reels generate winning combinations in this 720 ways slot.

With a max win of 5,000x the bet, great outcomes can occur during the gameplay. The Fire & Roses Jolly Joker’s RTP of 96.01% is excellent for a highly volatile slot. The bet size is rather small, which might deter high rollers.

The base game gets better with the addition of a jackpot that multiplies the fun. With every turn of the wheel, you increase your chances of winning the incredible jackpot. If you’re into Christmas slots with jackpots, play Fire & Roses Jolly Joker at Fanduel Casino today!

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).