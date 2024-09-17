New Casino Games Spotlight: Emerald Diamond

The online video slot has an RTP of 96.08%. The hit frequency is 20% with a 1480x max win. Emerald Diamond is a high volatility slot so expect an amount of risk while betting. However, it has the potential for high payouts.

Emerald Diamond is ideal for low-stakes bettors. It has a minimum and maximum bet of 0.20 and 60, respectively. The slot features different wilds that enhance the gameplay.

How to Play Emerald Diamond

Emerald Diamond is a simple online slot for real money. It comes with just one payline and never more than three symbols on any one reel. Thus making the gameplay easy for even beginners.

The first step to playing the game is digesting the game information. Click the “Help” button to learn all there is to know about the game. After that, you can go ahead and set your betting amount.

After selecting your stake, which may be anywhere from 0.20 all the way up to 60, hit the spin button. Consequently, the reels will start spinning after you’ve initiated the action.

When you hit a winning combination, the reels will stop spinning and reveal your reward. You may see your winnings displayed at the bottom of the screen. You may use the turbo option, located to the left of the spin button if you like a fast slot action. Also, there’s the autoplay option that lets you pick between automated spins.

Some of the symbols in the game are bars, cherries, and wilds. Each one has its unique payout when it appears on the reels. Your wager will double if two cherries land on the reels. It will multiply by five if three land on the reels.

Three-of-a-kind bars pay 10-40x the stake. The payout for lucky sevens is 80x the wager. The Emerald Diamonds are worth taking note of. They have the highest reward and the base Diamonds attributes. They also serve as multipliers, enhancing the wins from each combination in which they are involved.

Emerald Diamond Slot Visuals and Sounds

If you're willing to give classic slots a try, you've found the ideal game. The enchanting allure of the Emerald Diamond slot is truly its lucky charm. Embark on your Emerald Diamond journey as you take control of an authentic slot machine.

The sight of the shimmering gemstone while the game opens will bring you immense delight. The images of a land-based slot machine is the captivating backdrop. It is clear that with unwavering dedication, the entire team gives it all into crafting a game that exudes timeless brilliance.

Above the reels, you will find the values of all the possible combinations. Rest assured, this will indeed simplify your experience. These exquisite creations will showcase a mesmerizing blend of colors. These comprise red, black, blue, orange, green, and yellow.

Within their enchanting design, you will discover the allure of cherries, bars, diamonds, and fiery sevens. This game features several contemporary enhancements, including the addition of an emerald and a blue diamond.

With the addition of enhanced audio effects, a symphony of beautiful tunes will grace your ears. Spinning symbols produce a mechanical sound, improving the authenticity of the setting. With just a single payline and symbols adorning the reels, this slot is as conventional as can be.

Special Features of Emerald Diamond

Emerald Diamond has a plethora of interesting features that make the gameplay better. Notable features of the online casino real money game are:

Blue Diamond

The Blue Diamond secures a respin and is a WILD symbol. Except for the Emerald Diamond, every other symbol may be substituted for by the blue diamond Wild.

Like the green diamond with the respin, the blue diamond possesses the same Wild abilities. The Blue Diamond secures a respin and is also a WILD symbol. Trios of Blue Diamond symbols payout 800x the wager.

Emerald Diamond

This Emerald Diamond has a dual purpose. The Emerald Diamond not only doubles the paytable rewards, but it is also a WILD symbol. Aside from the Blue Diamond, all other symbols are fully substitutable with the Emerald Diamond Wild.

Additionally, it locks and initiates a respin. All it does is trigger a respin of the reels that it isn't currently on whenever it appears. It can create a pay line if luck is on your side. Triple Emerald Diamond symbols payout 1000x the bet. Win lines with three Blue Diamonds, three Emerald Diamonds, or a mix of the two do not qualify for the Emerald Diamond's 2x multiplier.

Is Emerald Diamond a Good Slot?

Emerald Diamond by Red Tiger is a slot you’ll enjoy if you play slots for real money. With the inclusion of the Wild feature, this game set against a slot machine background offers the ideal dynamic. It is crafted using traditional symbols that are meticulously created in the same way.

If you enjoy games with more retro aesthetics, give the Emerald Diamond slot machine a go. This may be a great option even if you aren't; it's always fun to try something different. The Emerald Diamond online game guarantees a satisfying RTP of 96.08%.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).