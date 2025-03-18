New Casino Games Spotlight: Diamond Blitz 2

Diamond Blitz 2 is a simple fruit slot where the traditional, brick-and-mortar style of play feels alive. This online slot game by Red Tiger is the sequel to their hit game Diamond Blitz, this time with a 5x4 reel slot and higher volatility.

The betting range for players is from $0.20 to $20. A default RTP of 95.71% is built into this game. It pays out at a slightly lower rate than average compared to some games. Diamond Blitz 2 records 1024 ways to win alongside a 4055 maximum win.

You’ll encounter features like the Wild Symbol, Feature Buy, and an improved Blitz Mode. Read on for a rundown on how to spin the reels of Diamond Blitz 2 at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Diamond Blitz 2

Diamond Blitz 2 is easy to pick up for slot players. Start by checking out the “Help” and “Pays” sections when you launch the game. The “Help” tab covers all the key rules and mechanics, while the “Pays” section shows the paytable, breaking down each symbol’s multiplier and payout potential.

The game’s bets range from 0.20 to 20. The maximum bet which is 20 might be on the low side for certain players, but is likely a good fit for most budgets

Speed up the action with the Turbo button, or hold down the spacebar or Spin button to trigger Turbo Spin. Prefer to sit back? Use Autoplay to let the game run automatically with your selected stake and number of rounds.

Diamond Blitz 2 Slot Visuals and Sounds

The slot’s design is all about simplicity, letting your imagination do the rest. The reels feature timeless icons like fruits, bells, and lucky sevens. At the center, a 5x4 grid sits within a sleek golden frame, giving the game a polished, classic feel. Additional symbols in Diamond Blitz 2 include watermelons, lemons, plums, grapes, and cherries.

The Wild Symbol is a sparkling diamond with "Wild" printed on it and landing this symbol type anywhere other than the bottom row activates a respin. The Scatter Symbol is a purple symbol with the word "Blitz" written on it, which activates Blitz Mode.

Special Features of Diamond Blitz 2

Red Tiger packed Diamond Blitz 2 with standout features, and Blitz Mode steals the spotlight with its unique twist on the action. Here’s a quick breakdown of what the game has to offer:

Wild

In terms of features and gameplay, wild diamonds are king. If you land a Wild symbol on reels 2, 3, or 4, it will replace all other paying symbols. Respins can be triggered by landing a WILD symbol on any of the top three rows. This occurs once the initial spin wins have been paid out.

Wilds stay on the reels during respins, but they drop one spot with each respin. Any Wild that makes it to the bottom row will vanish in the respin that follows, assuming there is one. During the respins, new wilds could appear. When Wild symbols appear on any of the top three rows, the respin feature is activated.

Blitz Mode

The Blitz mode has been reworked compared to the action in Diamond Blitz. Only the third reel can have the Blitz scatter symbol. Upon touching down, it activates Blitz Mode for the current spin alongside the subsequent four spins. Respins and Blitz Spins are not valid when the Blitz scatter symbol appears.

Blitz Spins are activated when a Wild is landed in Blitz Mode. When you land the Blitz scatter while in Blitz Mode, the spin counter will reset to 4.

Blitz Spins

You get 4 Blitz Spins whenever a Wild symbol appears in Blitz Mode. It can also happen when a Wild symbol appears with the Blitz scatter. The Wild symbols in Blitz spins don't vanish. Instead, they merely move down one position with each spin. On the contrary, they won't budge from the last empty reel position.

In addition to awarding one extra Blitz spin, a Wild symbol will land on or reach the last free position on a reel. The number of spins is reset to 4 whenever a new Wild symbol lands during Blitz Spins.

Upon completing the Blitz Spins, you will have unlocked all Wilds. Reels will normally respin until the last remaining Wild reaches the very bottom of the reels. This happens if any of the top three rows contain Wild symbols.

Feature Buy

You can fast-track to the bonus game with the Feature Buy option. A pop-up will display the cost, which adjusts based on your selected stake. Keep in mind, buying a feature won’t boost your chances of hitting a jackpot. The Feature Buy comes with an RTP of 95.75%

Should You Play Diamond Blitz 2?

Diamond Blitz 2 brings the action with exciting features, including a rewarding bonus round and respins. Blitz Mode is the star of the show, taking the gameplay to the next level. Play Diamond Blitz 2 at FanDuel Casino and get ready for a glittering good time!

