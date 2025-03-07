New Casino Games Spotlight: Crystal Magic

Crystal Magic slot is a gem-themed game from AGS with rewarding bonus features. This mystically charming real money slot features 50 paylines across 5×4 reels, with a maximum payout at 5,000x your wager.

Crystal Magic offers a 95.34% RTP, which is on the lower side compared to most online slots. With high volatility, wins may take time, so patience is key.

Discover exciting features in this real-money online slot, including Wilds, Scatters, and Hold and Spin. Keep reading to learn the game mechanics and start playing at FanDuel Casino!

How to Play Crystal Magic

Crystal Magic is an online slot game that is easy to play, even for beginners. After starting the game, you’ll be presented with the option to enable the sound. The main game grid will then be displayed to you.

To access relevant game information, click on the Menu. The rules of the game will be displayed when you tap the Help button. The paytable detailing the value of each symbol in the game can be found in this section as well. Next, return to the main screen and behold the 5x4 reels with up to 50 paylines.

Press Bet on the main game screen to set your stake. Click on Max Bet to bet the maximum wager. Then, press the play button to begin spinning the mystical reels. You win with 3+ matching symbols on an active payline from left to right.

Crystal Magic Slot Visuals and Sounds

Crystal Magic’s fun comes from the mystical touches that make it unique, such as the deep purples and blues which make up the game's backdrop and finely sets the stage.

There are two sections on the game screen: the blinking pink-haired sorceress stands resolute and proud, cradling a radiant blue crystal that shimmers with mystery. On the right side of the screen, against a dark backdrop, lies the slot reels.

The Crystal Magic slot does not have a musical soundtrack to set the scene. While spinning, you can only hear sound effects reminiscent of traditional slot machines.

Crystal Magic's symbols bring the game's mystical theme to life. Regular card symbols fitting the magical theme serve as the lower-paying symbols. The maximum payout for the A and K symbols is 20x. On the other hand, 10, J, and Q, symbols pay out 15x. These symbols bring smaller rewards but appear more frequently to keep the game flowing.

The crystal symbol, which glows brightly, is the highest-paying symbol. With five consecutive symbols, you can win up to 250x your wager. The black cat, raven, and toad are among the other high-paying symbols. They have values of up to 100x, 80x, and 75x, respectively.

Win up to 60x with the vial of potion and gold pot symbols. This game features two special Wilds: the Crystal Wild and the Sorceress Wild, showcasing the fiery enchantress herself. Keep an eye on the Scatter Bonus, adorned with colorful gems, to boost your chances of hitting a jackpot.

Special Features of Crystal Magic

Crystal Magic offers several exciting features to keep the gameplay engaging, including two Wild symbols and the Hold and Spin bonus. Here’s a look at the game's special features:

Wilds

The mystical world of Crystal Magic comes to life with the Wilds that can increase your winnings. The first wild symbol is the crystal wild. On reels 2, 3, and 4 of the main game, you can find this wild symbol. Except for the sorceress, hold and spin, and scatter, it can replace any other symbol.

Secondly, the sorceress is another wild feature you’ll encounter. This special feature only appears in the base game. She can substitute for any symbol and shows up on the fifth reel. But, she cannot replace the hold and spin symbols and the scatter.

Hold and Spin Bonus

The Hold and Spin bonus is activated when 3+ bonus symbols appear. When this occurs, you will receive three bonus spins. Once in position, all spinning reels become independent.

Every time a scatter symbol lands, it stays in place and grants an extra spin. Hold and Spin Bonus ends when 20 scatters are collected or when there are no more bonus spins. After the first three spins, it is activated again if no scatter is locked. The maximum number of triggers is 10.

Completely filling out a column with scatter symbols awards a jackpot prize. Reels 1 have a mini jackpot, while reels 2, 3, and 4 have minor, major, and mega jackpots. These jackpots payouts are 20x, 50x, 100x, and 500x, respectively. The grand jackpot, a staggering 5,000x your bet, occurs on reel 5.

You will receive all the values on the Hold and Spin Bonus Scatter symbol at the end of the feature. The total bet is multiplied by the number of possible scatter symbols. The possible scatter values are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 25 credits. Only while playing the Hold and Spin feature will scatters appear.

Is Crystal Magic a Good Slot?

Crystal Magic is a rewarding online casino real money game, with an easy to navigate interface that transports you to a fantastical realm where each spin may unveil a new and wonderful surprise. You have a chance to win 5,000x your bet, even though there aren’t many bonus features.

Additionally, due to the high volatility, you may have to wait a long time for wins. The below-average RTP of 95.34% is also an issue of concern. Regardless, if you’re able to lay hold of the grand jackpot, the 5000x win becomes yours. Play Crystal Magic at FanDuel Casino and watch the enchanted reels come to life with magical wins!

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).