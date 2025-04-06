Nets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Nets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: SportsNet and WLNY

The Brooklyn Nets (25-52) are only 2-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (28-50) on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet and WLNY. The over/under in the matchup is set at 214.5.

Nets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -2 214.5 -132 +112

Nets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (56.8%)

Nets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have compiled a 44-32-2 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 77 games, with 39 wins against the spread.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times out of 77 chances this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 34 of 77 set point totals (44.2%).

Toronto has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 22 times in 40 games at home, and it has covered 22 times in 38 games on the road.

In home games, the Raptors exceed the over/under 52.5% of the time (21 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 44.7% of games on the road (17 of 38 contests).

This year, Brooklyn is 14-21-2 at home against the spread (.378 winning percentage). Away, it is 25-14-1 ATS (.625).

Nets games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (17 times out of 37) than on the road (17 of 40) this season.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 assists and 7.6 boards.

RJ Barrett is averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jamal Shead is averaging 7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocks (seventh in NBA).

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 4.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

The Nets get 10.4 points per game from Keon Johnson, plus 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

The Nets get 12.6 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists.

Jalen Wilson's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

