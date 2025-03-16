Nets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Brooklyn Nets (22-45) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (32-35) at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on YES and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is 229.

Nets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -5.5 229 -200 +168

Nets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (64.2%)

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 32 times this season (32-35-0).

The Nets have 33 wins against the spread in 67 games this season.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 38 times this season.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 43.3% of the time (29 out of 67 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread on the road (17-16-0) than it has at home (15-19-0).

The Hawks have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (58.8%) than road tilts (54.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.406, 13-17-2 record) than on the road (.571, 20-14-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (43.8%, 14 of 32) than on the road (42.9%, 15 of 35).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 23.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 12.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 57.2% from the floor.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 1 block.

Caris LeVert is averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 boards and 3.1 assists for the Nets.

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell provides the Nets 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Keon Johnson averages 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Ziaire Williams averages 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

