Nebraska vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Pinstripe Bowl 2024

Nebraska vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Pinstripe Bowl 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers play the Boston College Eagles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs Boston College Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Nebraska: (-184) | Boston College: (+152)
  • Spread: Nebraska: -4.5 (-110) | Boston College: +4.5 (-110)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nebraska vs Boston College Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Nebraska is 8-4-0 this year.
  • As 4.5-point favorites or more, Nebraska is 5-2 against the spread.
  • Out of 12 Nebraska games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
  • Boston College has eight wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.
  • Boston College has an ATS record of 4-1 as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • Boston College has played 12 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Nebraska vs Boston College Point Spread

Nebraska is favored by 4.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Boston College, the underdog, is -110.

Nebraska vs Boston College Over/Under

A combined point total of 45.5 has been set for Nebraska-Boston College on Dec. 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Nebraska vs Boston College Moneyline

The Nebraska vs Boston College moneyline has Nebraska as a -184 favorite, while Boston College is a +152 underdog.

Nebraska vs. Boston College Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Nebraska23.89919.81646.112
Boston College29.35724.15851.012

Nebraska vs. Boston College Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Nebraska vs. Boston College analysis on FanDuel Research.

