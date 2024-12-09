Nebraska vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Pinstripe Bowl 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers play the Boston College Eagles.

Nebraska vs Boston College Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Nebraska: (-184) | Boston College: (+152)

Nebraska: (-184) | Boston College: (+152) Spread: Nebraska: -4.5 (-110) | Boston College: +4.5 (-110)

Nebraska: -4.5 (-110) | Boston College: +4.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nebraska vs Boston College Betting Trends

Against the spread, Nebraska is 8-4-0 this year.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, Nebraska is 5-2 against the spread.

Out of 12 Nebraska games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Boston College has eight wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

Boston College has an ATS record of 4-1 as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

Boston College has played 12 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Nebraska vs Boston College Point Spread

Nebraska is favored by 4.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Boston College, the underdog, is -110.

Nebraska vs Boston College Over/Under

A combined point total of 45.5 has been set for Nebraska-Boston College on Dec. 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Nebraska vs Boston College Moneyline

The Nebraska vs Boston College moneyline has Nebraska as a -184 favorite, while Boston College is a +152 underdog.

Nebraska vs. Boston College Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Nebraska 23.8 99 19.8 16 46.1 12 Boston College 29.3 57 24.1 58 51.0 12

Nebraska vs. Boston College Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Stadium: Yankee Stadium

