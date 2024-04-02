NCAA Tournament Betting Picks: Target the Over for Purdue vs. NC State

Very few things on the sports calendar can match the excitement and unpredictability of the NCAA Tournament. So why not add betting to the mix via the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

The stage is set for the Final Four of the Men's NCAA Tournament, beginning with a showdown between the Purdue Boilermakers and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday. With the winner clinching a spot in the National Championship, which bets are worth taking in Saturday's matchup?

NCAA Tournament Betting Picks

Purdue vs. NC State Betting Odds

Date and Time: Saturday, April 6th at 6:09 p.m. ET

Spread: Purdue -9.5 (-106)

Total: 146.5

Moneyline:

Purdue: -450

NC State: +340

Purdue vs. NC StateStatistical Breakdown

Advanced stats from KenPom, Bart Torvik and numberFire.

Purdue Boilermakers

numberFire Ranking: 2nd

2nd Bart Torvik Ranking: 3rd

3rd KenPom Ranking: 3rd Adjusted Defensive Efficiency Ranking: 21st Adjusted Offensive Efficiency Ranking: 4th Adjusted Tempo Ranking: 175th

3rd

NC State Wolfpack

numberFire Ranking: 60th

60th Bart Torvik Ranking: 63rd

63rd KenPom Ranking: 58th Adjusted Defensive Efficiency Ranking: 89th Adjusted Offensive Efficiency Ranking: 47th Adjusted Tempo Ranking: 137th

58th

Purdue vs. NC State Best Bet

Neither Purdue nor NC State play at a relatively fast pace with Bart Torvik's stats having the Boilermakers sitting at 168th in adjusted tempo (67.6) and NC State at 147th in adjusted tempo (67.9). Nevertheless, the over is a somewhat enticing bet for Saturday's Final Four clash.

The Wolfpack's journey to the Final Four has been nothing short of remarkable. Following a four-game losing streak to conclude the regular season, NC State has won nine straight win-or-go-home games spanning across the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

In those nine games, the Wolfpack have logged 73-plus points in eight of them. Led by DJ Horne (16.8 PPG) and D.J. Burns (13.0 PPG), NC State has shot 45% or better from the field in their first four games in the tourney.

That includes games against elite defenses like the Duke Blue Devils and the Marquette Golden Eagles.

On the other side of the court, the Boilermakers have been a well-oiled machine in the NCAA Tournament. Slowing down Zach Edey (25.0 PPG, 12.2 RPG) is easier said than done, and it helps when Purdue is knocking down a solid 39% of their three-point shots in the tourney.

Despite both of these teams going 5-5 to the over in their last 10 games, they are a combined 47-30 to the over this season. With Bart Torvik predicting a score of 81-70 in favor of the Boilermakers, I'll back the over in what should be an interesting game between two teams with vastly different expectations to begin the year.

Purdue vs. NC State Prop Bet

To help the Boilermakers advance to the Final Four, Edey has been utterly dominant on both ends of the court. The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year has posted 23-plus points and 14-plus rebounds in all four games in the NCAA Tournament thus far.

In the Elite Eight versus the Tennessee Volunteers, Edey exploded for 40 points and 16 rebounds. The 7-foot-4 center has achieved 40-plus points and rebounds in three of the first four games he's played in during the tourney.

Given the magnitude of this game, there's no reason to believe Edey won't have another stellar performance. The Wolfpack are 192nd in defensive rebound rate allowed (29.3%), 183rd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (50.5%), and 155th in defensive free-throw rate allowed (31.9%).

Those are all metrics that favor Edey tremendously.

