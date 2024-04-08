NCAA Tournament Betting: Duke Is the Early Favorite for the 2025 Title

Tonight, the 2023-24 men's NCAA tournament will be decided between the Connecticut Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers. With college basketball season coming to a close, it is the perfect time to look ahead to next year.

Fortunately for sports bettors, FanDuel Sportsbook already has odds to win the 2024-25 men's NCAA basketball tournament. Interestingly enough, neither UConn nor Purdue are within the top-five frontrunners to win it all next year.

The sports betting industry is not dissimilar to others wherein the early bird often gets the worm. With that in mind, let us take a look at this market at FanDuel Sportsbook an entire 12 months in advance.

All college basketball odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship 2025 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Duke +1100 Kansas +1200 Alabama +1500 North Carolina +1500 Houston +1500 Connecticut +1800 Arizona +2000 View Full Table

2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Nearly a decade has passed since the Duke Blue Devils last won a national championship in men's hoops. At the same time, Duke will be entering a third season with Jon Scheyer as head coach.

At some point, with Mike Krzyzewski's tenure growing further removed everyday, the illustrious draw of Duke basketball may subside, but it is not this day. The Blue Devils will still be strong in 2024-25 after finishing with a 27-9 (15-5 ACC) record this past season. From there, Duke managed a trip to the Elite Eight where they were eliminated by nearby conference foe N.C. State.

Star players Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain will almost certainly be drafted to the NBA this summer, but it would not be too surprising if one of the aforementioned men elects to stay in Durham one additional year. Either way, the Dukies will welcome two towering freshmen in Cooper Flagg (6-foot-9) and Khaman Maluach (7-foot-1) -- both of whom are viewed as five-star recruits.

The incoming freshmen should mesh well with Blue Devil holdovers Sean Stewart (57.1 FG%) and Caleb Foster (7.7 PPG). In all, FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting Duke to make a serious run next season. At 11-to-1 odds, the Devils are currently the market favorite to win the 2024-25 men's national title.

As another blue blood of college basketball, the Kansas Jayhawks will once again be legit contenders next season. If they can win it all in 2025, that will mark Kansas' second NCAA tournament title through the past four years (and fifth in school history).

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self will be back for a 22nd campaign in Lawrence. Under his tutelage, KU has earned two titles. If they can win a third championship at the big dance with Self, he will enter rarified air amongst college basketball coaches; only John Wooden, Coach K., Adolph Rupp, Roy Williams, Jim Calhoun and Bob Knight have won three-plus nattys.

In line with most years, Kansas is coming off another strong campaign. They played to a 23-11 overall record despite laboring through a hyper-talented Big 12 conference. Still, their March Madness hopes were ultimately cut short this season, losing to Gonzaga in the recent Round of 32.

For 2024, All-American center Hunter Dickinson remains undecided on returning to KU. Obviously, his size and skills would go a long way to getting the Jayhawks back to the Final Four. After Dickinson, incoming freshman Flory Bidunga could be the next great center in Lawrence.

Showing 12-to-1 odds in the national title market at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Jayhawks currently have the second-shortest label to go the distance in 2024-25.

Tied with the Houston and Alabama on FanDuel's NCAAB future board, the North Carolina Tar Heels are priced with 15-to-1 odds to return to the promised land in 2025. Between those institutions, UNC has a proven championship pedigree on the hardwood while 'Bama and UH are both without national titles in men's basketball.

As noted, Roy Williams did well to notch three NCAA championships in Chapel Hill, most recently winning all the marbles in 2017. Of course, Williams has been retired for three seasons now. With Hubert Davis entering Year Four as head coach of the Heels, what can we expect next?

Since the beginning of the current millennium, only UConn has won more national titles than UNC. The Tar Heels -- like their arch rivals from just down Tobacco Road -- have a long-established brand of basketball excellence. That prowess carried into 2023 where North Carolina won the ACC regular-season crown. Still, a hot N.C. State team from nearby Raleigh prevented the Heels from winning the most recent conference tourney.

UNC will add a few impressive newcomers next year, but especially so on the wings with freshmen Drake Powell and Ian Jackson. Both are five-star recruits, but Powell is an in-state product whereas Jackson played high school ball in Texas.

For continuity, All-ACC First-teamer Armando Bacot will return to Chapel Hill. It should also be noted that senior point guard RJ Davis has eligibility for a fifth year at UNC. If Davis -- who was the team's leading scorer at 21.2 PPG in 2023 -- comes back to North Carolina for 2024-25, the Tar Heels will be quite valuable in next season's national title market.

Looking for more NCAA basketball betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the upcoming college basketball odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.