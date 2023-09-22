NC State vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

NCAA football action on Friday includes the NC State Wolfpack facing the Virginia Cavaliers.

NC State vs Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NC State: (-330) | Virginia: (+260)

NC State: (-330) | Virginia: (+260) Spread: NC State: -7.5 (-120) | Virginia: +7.5 (-102)

NC State: -7.5 (-120) | Virginia: +7.5 (-102) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

NC State vs Virginia Betting Trends

NC State is winless against the spread this season.

NC State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of two NC State games have hit the over this year.

Virginia has but one win versus the spread this season.

Virginia doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

All three Virginia games have gone over the point total this year.

NC State vs Virginia Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wolfpack win (71.9%)

NC State vs Virginia Point Spread

Virginia is the underdog by 7.5 points against NC State. Virginia is -120 to cover the spread, and NC State is -102.

NC State vs Virginia Over/Under

The over/under for the NC State versus Virginia matchup on September 22 has been set at 47.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

NC State vs Virginia Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for NC State vs. Virginia reveal NC State as the favorite (-330) and Virginia as the underdog (+260).

NC State vs. Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games NC State 31 65 22 61 48.5 1 3 Virginia 20.7 107 42.3 126 48.2 3 3

