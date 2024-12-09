NC State vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Military Bowl 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the NC State Wolfpack taking on the East Carolina Pirates.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

NC State vs East Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NC State: (-230) | East Carolina: (+188)

NC State: (-230) | East Carolina: (+188) Spread: NC State: -6.5 (-115) | East Carolina: +6.5 (-105)

NC State: -6.5 (-115) | East Carolina: +6.5 (-105) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

NC State vs East Carolina Betting Trends

NC State has beaten the spread four times in 11 games.

NC State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite this year.

This year, eight of NC State's 11 games have hit the over.

East Carolina's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.

East Carolina doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, seven of East Carolina's 11 games have hit the over.

NC State vs East Carolina Point Spread

NC State is a 6.5-point favorite against East Carolina. NC State is -115 to cover the spread, and East Carolina is -105.

NC State vs East Carolina Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the NC State-East Carolina game on Dec. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

NC State vs East Carolina Moneyline

East Carolina is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while NC State is a -230 favorite.

NC State vs. East Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games NC State 29.2 58 30.5 104 50.3 12 East Carolina 32.5 36 27.8 84 56.2 12

NC State vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Game time: 5:45 p.m. ET

5:45 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

