OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Bucks On Feb. 27

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Feb. 27. Anunoby's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Anunoby posted five points in a 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers. Anunoby is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

