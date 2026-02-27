Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Nuggets On Feb. 27
Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 27. Wallace's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Wallace had 23 points and five assists in his last game, a 124-116 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 25. Wallace is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 115.7 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.
