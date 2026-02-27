FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Nuggets On Feb. 27

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 27. Wallace's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Wallace had 23 points and five assists in his last game, a 124-116 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 25. Wallace is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.7 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cason Wallace

