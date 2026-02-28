FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Nuggets On Feb. 27

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 27. Dort's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 124-116 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 25, Dort put up three points, four assists and two steals. Dort is averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.7 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Luguentz Dort

