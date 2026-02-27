FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Take On Thunder On Feb. 27

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Feb. 27. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 25, Johnson posted 11 points in a 103-84 win over the Celtics. Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 108 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

