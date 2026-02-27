FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tobias Harris And Pistons Face Cavaliers On Feb. 27

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Feb. 27. Harris' points prop was 13.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 124-116 win over the Thunder on Feb. 25, Harris tallied four points and eight rebounds. Harris is averaging 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

