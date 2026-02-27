FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Take On Nuggets On Feb. 27

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 27. Holmgren's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Holmgren recorded seven points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 116-107 win over the Raptors. Holmgren paces his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Nuggets are surrendering 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

