Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Take On Mavericks On Feb. 27
Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Feb. 27. Clayton's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 133-112 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 25, Clayton had four points. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 117.9 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.