FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Walter Clayton Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #4 PG

Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Take On Mavericks On Feb. 27

Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Feb. 27. Clayton's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 133-112 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 25, Clayton had four points. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.9 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walter Clayton Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News