Julian Strawther And Nuggets Square Off Against Thunder On Feb. 27

Julian Strawther and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Feb. 27. Strawther's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Strawther had 12 points in his last appearance, a 103-84 win over the Celtics on Feb. 25. Strawther is averaging 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 108.0 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

