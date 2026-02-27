Myles Turner And Bucks Face Knicks On Feb. 27
Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 27. Turner's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Turner had 15 points in his most recent appearance, a 118-116 win over the Cavaliers on Feb. 25. Turner is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game this season.
The Knicks are allowing 111.7 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.