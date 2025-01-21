2025 NBA Rivals Week: Matchups, Schedule, and How to Watch

NBA Rivals Week is back for a third year with 10 games in five days.

The games, which will be televised across TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, will feature new and old rivalries across the league. Here is the full schedule of matchups and how to watch each.

What is NBA Rivals Week?

In 2022, the NBA announced there would be a designated week in January for games played between classic and budding rivalries. NBA Rivals Week is returning for the third time this year and will include 10 games.

When is NBA Rivals Week?

The NBA Rivals games will be played from Tuesday, January 21st to Saturday, January 25th.

All 2025 NBA Rivals Games

Here is the full schedule of NBA Rivals games.

Tuesday, January 21st

Time : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. How to Watch: TNT

Time : 10 p.m.

: 10 p.m. How to Watch: TNT

Wednesday, January 22nd

Time : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. How to Watch: ESPN

Time : 10 p.m.

: 10 p.m. How to Watch: ESPN

Thursday, January 23rd

Time : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. How to Watch: TNT

Time : 10 p.m.

: 10 p.m. How to Watch: TNT

Friday, January 24th

Time : 8 p.m.

: 8 p.m. How to Watch: NBA TV

Saturday, January 25th

Time : 3 p.m.

: 3 p.m. How to Watch: ABC

Time : 5:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. How to Watch: ABC

Time : 8:30 p.m.

: 8:30 p.m. How to Watch: ABC

