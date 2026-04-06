NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 6

The outings in a Monday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the New York Knicks squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.62% win probability)

Knicks (50.62% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-1.5)

Hawks (-1.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Hawks -120, Knicks +102

Hawks -120, Knicks +102 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, MSG

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (68.66% win probability)

Pistons (68.66% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-1.5)

Pistons (-1.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Pistons -124, Magic +106

Pistons -124, Magic +106 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (70.77% win probability)

Cavaliers (70.77% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)

Cavaliers (-13.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -952, Grizzlies +660

Cavaliers -952, Grizzlies +660 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (79.91% win probability)

Spurs (79.91% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-8.5)

Spurs (-8.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Spurs -375, 76ers +300

Spurs -375, 76ers +300 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (73.62% win probability)

Nuggets (73.62% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)

Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -330, Trail Blazers +265

Nuggets -330, Trail Blazers +265 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, ALT, KTVD

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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