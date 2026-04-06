NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 6
The outings in a Monday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the New York Knicks squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.62% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-1.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -120, Knicks +102
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, MSG
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (68.66% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-1.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -124, Magic +106
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSFL
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (70.77% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -952, Grizzlies +660
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (79.91% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-8.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -375, 76ers +300
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSW
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (73.62% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -330, Trail Blazers +265
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, ALT, KTVD
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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