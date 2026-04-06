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NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 6

The outings in a Monday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the New York Knicks squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.62% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-1.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -120, Knicks +102
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock, MSG

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (68.66% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-1.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -124, Magic +106
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (70.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -952, Grizzlies +660
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (79.91% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-8.5)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -375, 76ers +300
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (73.62% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -330, Trail Blazers +265
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, ALT, KTVD

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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