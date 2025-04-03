NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 3

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Lakers, should provide some fireworks.

Explore our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (74.08% win probability)

Magic (74.08% win probability) Spread: Magic (-15.5)

Magic (-15.5) Total: 212

212 Moneyline: Magic -1493, Wizards +870

Magic -1493, Wizards +870 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSFL

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (62.73% win probability)

Bucks (62.73% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-12)

Bucks (-12) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Bucks -752, 76ers +530

Bucks -752, 76ers +530 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSWIX

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (59.10% win probability)

Raptors (59.10% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-4.5)

Trail Blazers (-4.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -188, Raptors +158

Trail Blazers -188, Raptors +158 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, TSN

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.10% win probability)

Timberwolves (74.10% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-13)

Timberwolves (-13) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -901, Nets +610

Timberwolves -901, Nets +610 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, WLNY

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (54.90% win probability)

Grizzlies (54.90% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)

Grizzlies (-5.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -210, Heat +176

Grizzlies -210, Heat +176 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.64% win probability)

Lakers (51.64% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-1)

Lakers (-1) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Lakers -112, Warriors -104

Lakers -112, Warriors -104 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

