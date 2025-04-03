NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 3
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Lakers, should provide some fireworks.
Explore our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (74.08% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-15.5)
- Total: 212
- Moneyline: Magic -1493, Wizards +870
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSFL
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (62.73% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-12)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Bucks -752, 76ers +530
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSWIX
Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (59.10% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-4.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -188, Raptors +158
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, TSN
Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.10% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-13)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -901, Nets +610
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, WLNY
Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (54.90% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -210, Heat +176
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.64% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-1)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: Lakers -112, Warriors -104
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
