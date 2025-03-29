NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 29
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Sacramento Kings and the Orlando Magic take the floor at Kia Center.
Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.
Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Magic (56.81% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-1)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Kings -118, Magic +100
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSFL
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Wizards (52.18% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-1)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Nets -116, Wizards -102
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, YES
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (58.82% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-7.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Heat -310, 76ers +250
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSUN
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (69.76% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-12.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -699, Spurs +500
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSW, NBCS-BOS
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (50.33% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-3)
- Total: 237
- Moneyline: Bulls -138, Mavericks +118
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, KFAA
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (75.06% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -142, Lakers +120
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (80.66% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -500, Pacers +385
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSIN
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.