NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 29

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Sacramento Kings and the Orlando Magic take the floor at Kia Center.

Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Magic (56.81% win probability)

Magic (56.81% win probability) Spread: Kings (-1)

Kings (-1) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Kings -118, Magic +100

Kings -118, Magic +100 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSFL

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Wizards (52.18% win probability)

Wizards (52.18% win probability) Spread: Nets (-1)

Nets (-1) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Nets -116, Wizards -102

Nets -116, Wizards -102 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, YES

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (58.82% win probability)

Heat (58.82% win probability) Spread: Heat (-7.5)

Heat (-7.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Heat -310, 76ers +250

Heat -310, 76ers +250 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSUN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (69.76% win probability)

Celtics (69.76% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-12.5)

Celtics (-12.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Celtics -699, Spurs +500

Celtics -699, Spurs +500 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSW, NBCS-BOS

Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (50.33% win probability)

Mavericks (50.33% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-3)

Bulls (-3) Total: 237

237 Moneyline: Bulls -138, Mavericks +118

Bulls -138, Mavericks +118 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, KFAA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (75.06% win probability)

Grizzlies (75.06% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)

Grizzlies (-2.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -142, Lakers +120

Grizzlies -142, Lakers +120 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (80.66% win probability)

Thunder (80.66% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10.5)

Thunder (-10.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Thunder -500, Pacers +385

Thunder -500, Pacers +385 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSIN

