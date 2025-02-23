FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 23

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Phoenix Suns versus the Toronto Raptors, is not one to miss.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (66.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-8.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -295, Knicks +240
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (58.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-8)
  • Total: 230
  • Moneyline: Warriors -290, Mavericks +235
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (52.84% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-3.5)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -164, Clippers +138
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSC

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (66.14% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -180, Heat +152
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSUN

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (51.21% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-1)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -112, Raptors -104
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, SportsNet

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (80.21% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-12.5)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -752, Wizards +530
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSFL, MNMT

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (52.04% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-3)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -144, Hawks +122
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (59.36% win probability)
  • Spread: Pelicans (-1)
  • Total: 239.5
  • Moneyline: Pelicans -118, Spurs +100
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (69.68% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)
  • Total: 249.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -200, Grizzlies +168
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43, ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (58.32% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-8.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -334, Timberwolves +270
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, FDSOK

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

