NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 23

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (66.77% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-8.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -295, Knicks +240
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (58.09% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-8)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: Warriors -290, Mavericks +235
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (52.84% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-3.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -164, Clippers +138
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSC
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (66.14% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -180, Heat +152
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSUN
Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (51.21% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-1)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Suns -112, Raptors -104
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, SportsNet
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Magic (80.21% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-12.5)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Magic -752, Wizards +530
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, MNMT
Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (52.04% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-3)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -144, Hawks +122
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (59.36% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-1)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Pelicans -118, Spurs +100
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (69.68% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)
- Total: 249.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -200, Grizzlies +168
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43, ESPN
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (58.32% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-8.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -334, Timberwolves +270
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, FDSOK
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
