NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 23

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Phoenix Suns versus the Toronto Raptors, is not one to miss.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (66.77% win probability)

Celtics (66.77% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-8.5)

Celtics (-8.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Celtics -295, Knicks +240

Celtics -295, Knicks +240 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Warriors (58.09% win probability)

Warriors (58.09% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-8)

Warriors (-8) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Warriors -290, Mavericks +235

Warriors -290, Mavericks +235 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (52.84% win probability)

Pacers (52.84% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Pacers -164, Clippers +138

Pacers -164, Clippers +138 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSC

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Bucks (66.14% win probability)

Bucks (66.14% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-5)

Bucks (-5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Bucks -180, Heat +152

Bucks -180, Heat +152 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSUN

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (51.21% win probability)

Suns (51.21% win probability) Spread: Suns (-1)

Suns (-1) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Suns -112, Raptors -104

Suns -112, Raptors -104 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, SportsNet

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Magic (80.21% win probability)

Magic (80.21% win probability) Spread: Magic (-12.5)

Magic (-12.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Magic -752, Wizards +530

Magic -752, Wizards +530 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, MNMT

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Hawks (52.04% win probability)

Hawks (52.04% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-3)

Pistons (-3) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Pistons -144, Hawks +122

Pistons -144, Hawks +122 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (59.36% win probability)

Spurs (59.36% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-1)

Pelicans (-1) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -118, Spurs +100

Pelicans -118, Spurs +100 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (69.68% win probability)

Cavaliers (69.68% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)

Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 249.5

249.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -200, Grizzlies +168

Cavaliers -200, Grizzlies +168 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43, ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (58.32% win probability)

Thunder (58.32% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8.5)

Thunder (-8.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Thunder -334, Timberwolves +270

Thunder -334, Timberwolves +270 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, FDSOK

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

