NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 2

The matchups in a Sunday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Memphis Grizzlies playing the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Pistons (62.05% win probability)

Pistons (62.05% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-6)

Pistons (-6) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Pistons -225, Bulls +188

Pistons -225, Bulls +188 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (66.39% win probability)

Clippers (66.39% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-5.5)

Clippers (-5.5) Total: 219

219 Moneyline: Clippers -215, Raptors +180

Clippers -215, Raptors +180 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSC

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (73.76% win probability)

Cavaliers (73.76% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-16)

Cavaliers (-16) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -1351, Mavericks +810

Cavaliers -1351, Mavericks +810 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOH

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (71.76% win probability)

Celtics (71.76% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-11)

Celtics (-11) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Celtics -592, 76ers +430

Celtics -592, 76ers +430 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, NBCS-BOS

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.02% win probability)

Bucks (56.02% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-3)

Bucks (-3) Total: 247.5

247.5 Moneyline: Bucks -148, Grizzlies +126

Bucks -148, Grizzlies +126 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

