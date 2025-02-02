NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 2
The matchups in a Sunday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Memphis Grizzlies playing the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (62.05% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-6)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -225, Bulls +188
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (66.39% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-5.5)
- Total: 219
- Moneyline: Clippers -215, Raptors +180
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSC
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (73.76% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-16)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -1351, Mavericks +810
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOH
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (71.76% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-11)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -592, 76ers +430
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, NBCS-BOS
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.02% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-3)
- Total: 247.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -148, Grizzlies +126
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
