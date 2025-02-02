FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 2

The matchups in a Sunday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Memphis Grizzlies playing the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (62.05% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-6)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -225, Bulls +188
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (66.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-5.5)
  • Total: 219
  • Moneyline: Clippers -215, Raptors +180
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSC

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (73.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-16)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -1351, Mavericks +810
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KFAA, FDSOH

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (71.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-11)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -592, 76ers +430
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-3)
  • Total: 247.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -148, Grizzlies +126
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSSE

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

