NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Charlotte Hornets versus the Los Angeles Lakers is one of many compelling options on today's NBA slate.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (74.23% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-12.5)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Lakers -649, Hornets +480
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

