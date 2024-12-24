NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 25

Today's NBA slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Phoenix Suns.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Knicks (80.00% win probability)

Knicks (80.00% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-9)

Knicks (-9) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Knicks -391, Spurs +310

Knicks -391, Spurs +310 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (60.76% win probability)

Mavericks (60.76% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-5.5)

Mavericks (-5.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -215, Timberwolves +180

Mavericks -215, Timberwolves +180 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.56% win probability)

Celtics (79.56% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-8)

Celtics (-8) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Celtics -391, 76ers +310

Celtics -391, 76ers +310 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.94% win probability)

Warriors (68.94% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-4)

Warriors (-4) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Warriors -164, Lakers +138

Warriors -164, Lakers +138 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Suns (50.97% win probability)

Suns (50.97% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -148, Suns +126

Nuggets -148, Suns +126 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

