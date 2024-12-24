NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 25
Today's NBA slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Phoenix Suns.
Explore our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (80.00% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-9)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -391, Spurs +310
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (60.76% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-5.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -215, Timberwolves +180
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.56% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-8)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -391, 76ers +310
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.94% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-4)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -164, Lakers +138
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Suns (50.97% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -148, Suns +126
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
