NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 23
Today's NBA schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the contests is the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Chicago Bulls.
Explore our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.24% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-14)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -1099, Jazz +700
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSOH
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (74.12% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-5.5)
- Total: 218
- Moneyline: 76ers -220, Spurs +184
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, FDSSW
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (52.63% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-11)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -521, Magic +390
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL
Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (65.03% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-6.5)
- Total: 220
- Moneyline: Rockets -260, Hornets +215
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Heat (75.25% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-10.5)
- Total: 213
- Moneyline: Heat -510, Nets +390
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSUN
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (88.29% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-14)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Knicks -901, Raptors +610
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, SportsNet
Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (59.65% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)
- Total: 225
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -172, Hawks +144
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSN
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.47% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-1.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -120, Bulls +102
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (61.24% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -215, Clippers +180
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (90.95% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-18)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Thunder -2000, Wizards +1040
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSOK
Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (86.58% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-10.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Mavericks -592, Trail Blazers +430
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KFAA
Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (73.96% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-5.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -225, Pacers +188
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, FDSIN
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (59.39% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -188, Suns +158
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, AZFamily
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (74.77% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-6)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Lakers -230, Pistons +190
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSDET
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
