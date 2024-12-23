FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 23

Today's NBA schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the contests is the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Chicago Bulls.

Explore our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-14)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -1099, Jazz +700
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSOH

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (74.12% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-5.5)
  • Total: 218
  • Moneyline: 76ers -220, Spurs +184
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, FDSSW

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (52.63% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-11)
  • Total: 213.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -521, Magic +390
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (65.03% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-6.5)
  • Total: 220
  • Moneyline: Rockets -260, Hornets +215
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (75.25% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-10.5)
  • Total: 213
  • Moneyline: Heat -510, Nets +390
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, FDSSUN

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (88.29% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-14)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Knicks -901, Raptors +610
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, SportsNet

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (59.65% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)
  • Total: 225
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -172, Hawks +144
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSN

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.47% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-1.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -120, Bulls +102
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (61.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)
  • Total: 229
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -215, Clippers +180
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (90.95% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-18)
  • Total: 226
  • Moneyline: Thunder -2000, Wizards +1040
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSOK

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (86.58% win probability)
  • Spread: Mavericks (-10.5)
  • Total: 229
  • Moneyline: Mavericks -592, Trail Blazers +430
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KFAA

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (73.96% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-5.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -225, Pacers +188
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, FDSIN

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (59.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -188, Suns +158
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, AZFamily

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (74.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-6)
  • Total: 224
  • Moneyline: Lakers -230, Pistons +190
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSDET

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup