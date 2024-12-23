NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 23

Today's NBA schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the contests is the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Chicago Bulls.

Explore our betting analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.24% win probability)

Cavaliers (84.24% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-14)

Cavaliers (-14) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -1099, Jazz +700

Cavaliers -1099, Jazz +700 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSOH

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: 76ers (74.12% win probability)

76ers (74.12% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-5.5)

76ers (-5.5) Total: 218

218 Moneyline: 76ers -220, Spurs +184

76ers -220, Spurs +184 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, FDSSW

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (52.63% win probability)

Celtics (52.63% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-11)

Celtics (-11) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Celtics -521, Magic +390

Celtics -521, Magic +390 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (65.03% win probability)

Rockets (65.03% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-6.5)

Rockets (-6.5) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Rockets -260, Hornets +215

Rockets -260, Hornets +215 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Heat (75.25% win probability)

Heat (75.25% win probability) Spread: Heat (-10.5)

Heat (-10.5) Total: 213

213 Moneyline: Heat -510, Nets +390

Heat -510, Nets +390 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSUN

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Knicks (88.29% win probability)

Knicks (88.29% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-14)

Knicks (-14) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Knicks -901, Raptors +610

Knicks -901, Raptors +610 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, SportsNet

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (59.65% win probability)

Timberwolves (59.65% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)

Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 225

225 Moneyline: Timberwolves -172, Hawks +144

Timberwolves -172, Hawks +144 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSN

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.47% win probability)

Bucks (56.47% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-1.5)

Bucks (-1.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Bucks -120, Bulls +102

Bucks -120, Bulls +102 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (61.24% win probability)

Grizzlies (61.24% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)

Grizzlies (-5.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Grizzlies -215, Clippers +180

Grizzlies -215, Clippers +180 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Thunder (90.95% win probability)

Thunder (90.95% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-18)

Thunder (-18) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Thunder -2000, Wizards +1040

Thunder -2000, Wizards +1040 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSOK

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (86.58% win probability)

Mavericks (86.58% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-10.5)

Mavericks (-10.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Mavericks -592, Trail Blazers +430

Mavericks -592, Trail Blazers +430 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KFAA

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Warriors (73.96% win probability)

Warriors (73.96% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-5.5)

Warriors (-5.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Warriors -225, Pacers +188

Warriors -225, Pacers +188 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, FDSIN

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (59.39% win probability)

Nuggets (59.39% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)

Nuggets (-4.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -188, Suns +158

Nuggets -188, Suns +158 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, AZFamily

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Lakers (74.77% win probability)

Lakers (74.77% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-6)

Lakers (-6) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Lakers -230, Pistons +190

Lakers -230, Pistons +190 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSDET

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

