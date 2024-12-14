NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 14

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (74.31% win probability)

Bucks (74.31% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-4)

Bucks (-4) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Bucks -172, Hawks +144

Bucks -172, Hawks +144 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (72.25% win probability)

Thunder (72.25% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-5.5)

Thunder (-5.5) Total: 213

213 Moneyline: Thunder -220, Rockets +184

Thunder -220, Rockets +184 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

