NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (74.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-4)
  • Total: 228
  • Moneyline: Bucks -172, Hawks +144
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (72.25% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-5.5)
  • Total: 213
  • Moneyline: Thunder -220, Rockets +184
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

