NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 14
There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (74.31% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-4)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Bucks -172, Hawks +144
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (72.25% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-5.5)
- Total: 213
- Moneyline: Thunder -220, Rockets +184
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
