NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 8

Today's NBA slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: 76ers (85.59% win probability)

76ers (85.59% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-11)

76ers (-11) Total: 219

219 Moneyline: 76ers -559, Wizards +420

76ers -559, Wizards +420 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.05% win probability)

Cavaliers (57.05% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)

Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -146, Thunder +124

Cavaliers -146, Thunder +124 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, FDSOK

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Pacers (71.37% win probability)

Pacers (71.37% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-5.5)

Pacers (-5.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Pacers -215, Bulls +180

Pacers -215, Bulls +180 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSIN

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Nets (57.48% win probability)

Nets (57.48% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-8)

Pistons (-8) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Pistons -319, Nets +260

Pistons -319, Nets +260 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSDET

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Knicks (85.92% win probability)

Knicks (85.92% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-12)

Knicks (-12) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Knicks -599, Raptors +450

Knicks -599, Raptors +450 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, TSN

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (62.79% win probability)

Pelicans (62.79% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-2)

Pelicans (-2) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Pelicans -138, Trail Blazers +118

Pelicans -138, Trail Blazers +118 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (59.84% win probability)

Nuggets (59.84% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-2.5)

Clippers (-2.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Clippers -146, Nuggets +124

Clippers -146, Nuggets +124 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Bucks (74.88% win probability)

Bucks (74.88% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-5.5)

Bucks (-5.5) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Bucks -210, Spurs +176

Bucks -210, Spurs +176 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSSW

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.