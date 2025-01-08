NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 8
Today's NBA slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.
Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (85.59% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-11)
- Total: 219
- Moneyline: 76ers -559, Wizards +420
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.05% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -146, Thunder +124
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, FDSOK
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (71.37% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-5.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -215, Bulls +180
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSIN
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Nets (57.48% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-8)
- Total: 212.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -319, Nets +260
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSDET
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (85.92% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-12)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -599, Raptors +450
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, TSN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (62.79% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-2)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Pelicans -138, Trail Blazers +118
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (59.84% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-2.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -146, Nuggets +124
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC
Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (74.88% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-5.5)
- Total: 222
- Moneyline: Bucks -210, Spurs +176
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, FDSSW
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
