NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 6

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the floor at Target Center.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (67.64% win probability)

Pistons (67.64% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-6.5)

Pistons (-6.5) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Pistons -270, Trail Blazers +220

Pistons -270, Trail Blazers +220 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSDET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: 76ers (59.71% win probability)

76ers (59.71% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-3.5)

76ers (-3.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: 76ers -174, Suns +146

76ers -174, Suns +146 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, AZFamily

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (52.07% win probability)

Pacers (52.07% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-9.5)

Pacers (-9.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Pacers -450, Nets +350

Pacers -450, Nets +350 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSIN

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Knicks (76.37% win probability)

Knicks (76.37% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-11.5)

Knicks (-11.5) Total: 209.5

209.5 Moneyline: Knicks -621, Magic +460

Knicks -621, Magic +460 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (68.45% win probability)

Bucks (68.45% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-7)

Bucks (-7) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Bucks -290, Raptors +235

Bucks -290, Raptors +235 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSWI

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.64% win probability)

Timberwolves (63.64% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-2.5)

Timberwolves (-2.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -148, Clippers +126

Timberwolves -148, Clippers +126 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSC

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (63.61% win probability)

Grizzlies (63.61% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)

Grizzlies (-5.5) Total: 232

232 Moneyline: Grizzlies -205, Mavericks +172

Grizzlies -205, Mavericks +172 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Bulls (56.38% win probability)

Bulls (56.38% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-2.5)

Spurs (-2.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Spurs -144, Bulls +122

Spurs -144, Bulls +122 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSW

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Kings (54.03% win probability)

Kings (54.03% win probability) Spread: Kings (-3)

Kings (-3) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Kings -158, Heat +134

Kings -158, Heat +134 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, FDSSUN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

