NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 6

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the floor at Target Center.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (67.64% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-6.5)
  • Total: 226
  • Moneyline: Pistons -270, Trail Blazers +220
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSDET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (59.71% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-3.5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -174, Suns +146
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, AZFamily

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (52.07% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-9.5)
  • Total: 222.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -450, Nets +350
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, FDSIN

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (76.37% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-11.5)
  • Total: 209.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -621, Magic +460
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (68.45% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-7)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -290, Raptors +235
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSWI

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.64% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-2.5)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -148, Clippers +126
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSC

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (63.61% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)
  • Total: 232
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -205, Mavericks +172
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (56.38% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-2.5)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -144, Bulls +122
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSW

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (54.03% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-3)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Kings -158, Heat +134
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, FDSSUN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

