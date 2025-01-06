NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 6
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the floor at Target Center.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (67.64% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-6.5)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Pistons -270, Trail Blazers +220
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSDET
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (59.71% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-3.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -174, Suns +146
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, AZFamily
Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (52.07% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-9.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -450, Nets +350
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSIN
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (76.37% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-11.5)
- Total: 209.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -621, Magic +460
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL
Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (68.45% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-7)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -290, Raptors +235
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSWI
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.64% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-2.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -148, Clippers +126
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSC
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (63.61% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)
- Total: 232
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -205, Mavericks +172
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE
Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (56.38% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-2.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -144, Bulls +122
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSW
Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Kings (54.03% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-3)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Kings -158, Heat +134
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, FDSSUN
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
