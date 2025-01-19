NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 19
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.
Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Heat (71.94% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-3)
- Total: 220
- Moneyline: Heat -144, Spurs +122
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSW
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Magic (51.64% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-5.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -215, Magic +180
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSFL
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (74.22% win probability)
- Moneyline: Bucks , 76ers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSWI
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (87.87% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-17.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1587, Nets +900
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSOK
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (70.23% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-3.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -168, Trail Blazers +142
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, CHSN
Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Kings (87.66% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-16)
- Total: 235
- Moneyline: Kings -1493, Wizards +870
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (70.47% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-2.5)
- Total: 216
- Moneyline: Clippers -152, Lakers +128
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, SportsNet LA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
