NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 19

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Heat (71.94% win probability)

Heat (71.94% win probability) Spread: Heat (-3)

Heat (-3) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Heat -144, Spurs +122

Heat -144, Spurs +122 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSW

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Magic (51.64% win probability)

Magic (51.64% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-5.5)

Nuggets (-5.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -215, Magic +180

Nuggets -215, Magic +180 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSFL

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (74.22% win probability)

Bucks (74.22% win probability) Moneyline: Bucks , 76ers

Bucks , 76ers Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSWI

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (87.87% win probability)

Thunder (87.87% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-17.5)

Thunder (-17.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Thunder -1587, Nets +900

Thunder -1587, Nets +900 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSOK

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (70.23% win probability)

Bulls (70.23% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-3.5)

Bulls (-3.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Bulls -168, Trail Blazers +142

Bulls -168, Trail Blazers +142 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, CHSN

Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Kings (87.66% win probability)

Kings (87.66% win probability) Spread: Kings (-16)

Kings (-16) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Kings -1493, Wizards +870

Kings -1493, Wizards +870 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (70.47% win probability)

Clippers (70.47% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-2.5)

Clippers (-2.5) Total: 216

216 Moneyline: Clippers -152, Lakers +128

Clippers -152, Lakers +128 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, SportsNet LA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

