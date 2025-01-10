FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 10

Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major games today below.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (51.67% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-5)
  • Total: 209
  • Moneyline: Bucks -200, Magic +168
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSWI

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (70.95% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-3.5)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -176, Pelicans +148
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, Gulf Coast Sports

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (65.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-7.5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -310, Warriors +250
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, WTHR-13

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.66% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-3.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -158, Knicks +134
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, FDSOK

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -521, Kings +400
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (72.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-11.5)
  • Total: 240.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -592, Wizards +430
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, MNMT2

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (81.08% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-15)
  • Total: 222.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -1351, Nets +810
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, YES

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

