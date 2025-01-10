NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 10

Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major games today below.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Magic (51.67% win probability)

Magic (51.67% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-5)

Bucks (-5) Total: 209

209 Moneyline: Bucks -200, Magic +168

Bucks -200, Magic +168 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSWI

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: 76ers (70.95% win probability)

76ers (70.95% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-3.5)

76ers (-3.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: 76ers -176, Pelicans +148

76ers -176, Pelicans +148 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, Gulf Coast Sports

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Pacers (65.10% win probability)

Pacers (65.10% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-7.5)

Pacers (-7.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Pacers -310, Warriors +250

Pacers -310, Warriors +250 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, WTHR-13

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.66% win probability)

Knicks (57.66% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-3.5)

Thunder (-3.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Thunder -158, Knicks +134

Thunder -158, Knicks +134 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, FDSOK

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.06% win probability)

Celtics (75.06% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10.5)

Celtics (-10.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Celtics -521, Kings +400

Celtics -521, Kings +400 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Bulls (72.40% win probability)

Bulls (72.40% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-11.5)

Bulls (-11.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Bulls -592, Wizards +430

Bulls -592, Wizards +430 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, MNMT2

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (81.08% win probability)

Nuggets (81.08% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-15)

Nuggets (-15) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -1351, Nets +810

Nuggets -1351, Nets +810 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, YES

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

