NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 10
Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major games today below.
Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Magic (51.67% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-5)
- Total: 209
- Moneyline: Bucks -200, Magic +168
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSWI
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (70.95% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-3.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -176, Pelicans +148
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, Gulf Coast Sports
Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (65.10% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-7.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -310, Warriors +250
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, WTHR-13
New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.66% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-3.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -158, Knicks +134
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, FDSOK
Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.06% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -521, Kings +400
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS
Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (72.40% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-11.5)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -592, Wizards +430
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, MNMT2
Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (81.08% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-15)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -1351, Nets +810
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, YES
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
