NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 24

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major matchups today below.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (54.14% win probability)

Thunder (54.14% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-2.5)

Thunder (-2.5) Total: 218

218 Moneyline: Thunder -146, Timberwolves +124

Thunder -146, Timberwolves +124 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPNews

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.