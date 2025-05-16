3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 5/16/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

At long last, the WNBA season is back, and it all tips off with a matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings.

Minnesota suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss in the closing game of the 2024 WNBA Finals but has retained their core players and are primed to return to the big stage this go around. Dallas went 9-31 a season ago but is prepared for a fresh start after drafting Paige Bueckers with the first overall pick and bringing in defensive standout Dijonai Carrington.

The Lynx are favored by 7.0 points in what should be a telling game for both sides, and we can look for Napheesa Collier to reel in 10 rebounds.

FanDuel's Aidan Cotter considers Collier to win MVP one of the best WNBA future bets for a reason. In 2024, she paced the league in net rating (minimum 30.0 minutes per game) and added in 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

On the season, she tallied at least 10 boards in 52.9% of games -- a slight uptick from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds. If we include only games against teams that averaged at least 97.0 possessions per game -- Dallas ran at a league-fast pace with 98.05 -- Collier averaged 10.5 rebounds and notched at least 10 in 8 out of 13 games (61.5%).

The Wings' offense could look quite different with Bueckers, Carrington, and a new head coach in town, but we can still rely on them to play fast with Arike Ogunbowale leading the way. That's in part evidenced by a slate-high 165.5-point over/under, and that should put Collier in a good spot to pick up 10 boards.

Kayla McBride averaged 15.0 points and 2.7 made threes (fifth-most in the WNBA) last season. Can one of the top shooters in the W pick up right where she left off?

McBride scored over 14.5 points in 14 out of 27 games (51.8%) where she played at least 30 minutes in 2024. She averaged 18.1 points against the top-three pace teams in this split.

Though Dallas has a new look, it could be of note that they gave up the third-most 3PA and allowed opponents to shoot threes at the highest clip in 2024.

MasseyRatings projects the Lynx to score 87 points in this one -- up from their 82.0 points per game average last season -- so I'll side with the +102 odds that McBride can come out on the right side of her average output.

Los Angeles Sparks at Golden State Valkyries

Tonight, we'll get our first taste of the WNBA's newest franchise -- the Golden State Valkyries.

Expansion teams always need some time -- often years -- to get off the ground. Golden State's measly 8.5-win total is the lowest in the league as every other group carries a 13.5-win total or higher. I believe the Valkyries will outdo tame expectations this season, and it starts by keeping things close with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Natalie Nakase, who served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers and Las Vegas Aces, is at the helm for GSV. Nakase spent the offseason shadowing Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, and it appears she's interested in her team taking a similar offensive approach as those Celtics.

The Valkyries attempted 29 and 43 three-pointers in their two preseason games. They took 18 more threes than the Phoenix Mercury in their final preseason contest. It would be practically unprecedented if they kept up that three-point rate this season. The New York Liberty led the league with 29.0 3PA per game in 2024, and no other team attempted more than 26.6 threes per night. It's an exciting game plan for Golden State, who is armed with a few different three-point specialists, including Tiffany Hayes, who has shot threes at a 39.2% clip over her last four seasons.

The Sparks shot only 22.6 threes per game last season and allowed opponents to shoot trios at the third-best clip. Golden State's offensive style should allow them to run with many teams around the league, including the Sparks, who are projected to go under .500 this season.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

