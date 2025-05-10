Giants vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Minnesota Twins.

Giants vs Twins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (24-15) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-20)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FOX

Giants vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

SF: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166)

SF: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Giants vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 4-2, 2.61 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-2, 2.93 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (4-2) for the Giants and Joe Ryan (2-2) for the Twins. When Webb starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. Webb's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Twins have a 2-5-0 record against the spread in Ryan's starts. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for two Ryan starts this season -- they lost both.

Giants vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (53.1%)

Giants vs Twins Moneyline

The Giants vs Twins moneyline has San Francisco as a -116 favorite, while Minnesota is a -102 underdog at home.

Giants vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Twins are -166 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +138.

Giants vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Twins on May 10 is 8.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Giants vs Twins Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (66.7%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 15-8 when favored by -116 or more this year.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 39 chances this season.

In 39 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 19-20-0 against the spread.

The Twins are 4-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

Minnesota has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Twins have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-22-3).

The Twins have a 20-18-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.476) and total hits (43) this season. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Matt Chapman is hitting .222 with five doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 124th, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Wilmer Flores has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.301/.419.

Michael Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .271 with 19 walks and 18 runs scored.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a slugging percentage of .550 and has 39 hits, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 41st, his on-base percentage is 85th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ty France has a .344 on-base percentage while slugging .397. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .277.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 45th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is batting .225 with two doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Harrison Bader has four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .289.

Giants vs Twins Head to Head

5/9/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/14/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/13/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/12/2024: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/24/2023: 7-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/23/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/22/2023: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/28/2022: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/27/2022: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2022: 9-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

