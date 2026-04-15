NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 15

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Orlando Magic playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: 76ers (54.33% win probability)

76ers (54.33% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-2.5)

76ers (-2.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: 76ers -132, Magic +112

76ers -132, Magic +112 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Clippers (65.29% win probability)

Clippers (65.29% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-5.5)

Clippers (-5.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Clippers -230, Warriors +190

Clippers -230, Warriors +190 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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