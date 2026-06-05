NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Finals Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 (June 5th)

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Jalen Brunson Over 6.5 Assists (+116)

De'Aaron Fox 2+ Made Threes (+136)

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

You can also check out our player news page to stay up to date with injury news as well as our NBA projections as a guide. Here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spurs vs Knicks Game 2 Props: Best NBA Finals Player Prop Bets Today

Jalen Brunson - Assists Jalen Brunson Over Jun 6 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson finished with just two assists in Game 1, but that number doesn't tell the full story. The New York Knicks' star attempted 31 field goals in the opener -- his most in any non-OT game all season -- and carried much of the scoring burden during New York's comeback victory.

It's difficult to envision him taking on that same offensive workload again, especially with the San Antonio Spurs likely sending additional defensive attention his way after he scored 30 points in Game 1.

The Spurs' defensive adjustments should force the ball out of Brunson's hands more frequently, creating additional assist opportunities for Brunson. Plus, despite the two-assist night in Game 1, Brunson racked up nine potential assists. If the Knicks shoot better than their Game 1 30.6% clip from three, that'll help Brunson's assist total.

I went with this prop in Game 1, and Fox didn't make a single three-pointer. I'm going back to the well for Game 2.

Fox got plenty of open looks in the series opener but couldn't cash them, shooting 3 for 13 overall, including 0 for 4 from deep.

On the bright side, he logged 38 minutes and continues to appear healthier after missing the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, and Fox hit 33.2% of his three-pointers this season, so he's unlikely to have such a miserable shooting night again in Game 2.

New York lets up a lot of three-point looks as they permitted the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate in the regular season.

Three games ago, Fox put up a stinker with five points, but he followed it up with 15 points and a trio of three-balls in the next game. I'm expecting him to bounce back like that tonight.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.